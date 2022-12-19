THREE of Scotland's state-controlled lifeline airports are shut today as workers walk out on the first day of strike action amid a dispute over pay.

The facilities on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland, will out of action on Thursday as a result of the action from Unite union members.

Passengers have been urged to check journeys before travelling to any of Scotland’s most remote airports while workers undertake industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite the union across 11 airports under HIAL including those working in fire and rescue, security and administration are involved in the strike after voting 73.5% to back it.

Bosses at Scottish Government-controlled Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) also confirmed earlier this month that Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will be open from 1pm to 7.45pm during the strikes and Kirkwall Airport in Orkney will open from 7.15am to 1pm, and only for inter-island flights.

The remaining HIAL airports, in Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and Wick John O’Groats, will operate as usual.

HIAL bosses said they were “disappointed” in the decision to go ahead with the strike, but the union Unite said a tabled 5% rise was “unacceptable”.

After the vote, Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said the demands from the union were “unrealistic”.

Barra's famous beach landing area

Inglis Lyon, HIAL’s managing director said: “We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience to our airline partners, passengers, and local communities that this action will cause.

“Against the backdrop of unprecedented financial pressures, we presented an enhanced pay offer to colleagues that maximised the flexibility within the Scottish Government’s pay policy, which HIAL is bound by.

“We recognise the challenges colleagues face due to inflationary pressures and the cost-of-living crisis. However, the claim for a rise of at least RPI is unrealistic, and any further offer must be met from cost savings within existing budgets. “We will continue dialogue with the trade unions in an attempt to avoid further industrial action.”

Shauna Wright, Unite industrial officer said: “Unite does not accept that HIAL, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.

“Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute.

“Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish Government as a matter of urgency to meet with us, the workers and HIAL and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the Highlands and Islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

HIAL had been at the centre of industrial action threats over a long-running dispute over plans to centralise some of its air traffic control operations.

HIAL had been pushing ahead with plans to relocate air traffic work to one "remote site" in Inverness despite fears from the union Prospect that public safety was at risk.

Proposals for a single remote tower centre - said to be a UK first -were first mooted four years ago as part of HIAL plans to "future-proof" its operations with an estimated £28 million investment over the next ten to 15 years.

The union also raised concerns that it would put almost 59 jobs at risk.

The disputed ended after HIAL said earlier this year that the plan no longer formed part of its proposed modernisation of air traffic control.

The Scottish government-owned company was to prepare a new business case to present to Transport Scotland for approval.

In October last year, Prospect members suspended all industrial action started in January 2020 to allow for further talks with HIAL.

During the dispute, the union argued the relocation of jobs from Stornoway in Lewis, Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney would have a damaging impact on island communities.