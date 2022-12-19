THE FIRST MINISTER has condemned TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson after he said the Duchess of Sussex ought to be paraded through the streets naked and have excrement thrown at her.

The former Top Gear presenter used his column in a weekend newspaper to describe his dream of seeing the Duchess of Sussex publicly humiliated and degraded while saying he placing Nicola Sturgeon and serial killer Rose West in the same sentence as hate figures.

The First Minister has spoken out over the comments directed at Meghan Markle as White Ribbon Scotland, the Scots charity campaigning against domestic violence condemned Mr Clarkson for “horrific misogyny”.

The Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host said in his column in Saturday’s edition of The Sun, headlined “One day, Harold the glove puppet will tell the truth about A Woman Talking B*****ks” depicts the Duke of Sussex – referred to as “Harold Markle” – as a “a slightly dim but fun-loving chin” led astray by Meghan, and posits that the Duchess used “vivid bedroom promises” to transform her husband into a “warrior of woke”.

“I hate her,” Mr Clarkson states.. “Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

He then goes on to explain in vivid detail how he would like to see her punished in a vision reminiscent of an episode of Game of Thrones, win which a stripped Cersei Lannister undergoes a dehumanising Walk Of Shame through jeering crowds.

He wrote: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, “Shame!” and throw lumps of excrement at her. Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

It comes following the release of a Netflix series where Harry and Meghan detailed their relationship with the royal family.

The First Minister has said she pities Mr Clarkson and that he is "distorted by hate".

She said that Clarkson’s remarks about the Duchess of Sussex were “vile” and "beyond the pale".

Speaking at public engagement she said: "To be perfectly frank, the emotion I feel more strongly for men like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. That somebody can be so distorted by hate, in this case hate against Meghan Markle that they write that kind of vile stuff in a newspaper.

"But words have consequences. Again, I'm a passionate believer in free speech. But one person's exercise of what they consider to be free speech if that impinges on the safety of somebody else, then clearly, there is a balance there not being struck. So, everybody has to exercise the rights we all cherish in our society today with a degree of respect, civility and responsibility."

She added: "His comments about Meghan Markle are beyond the pale. You know, I accept I'm a politician, people get to say all sorts of things about me and that's part of the democratic process.

"I think what he said Meghan Markle was deeply misogynist and just downright awful and horrible. I have to say, taking a step back from it, my overwhelming emotion about guys like Jeremy Clarkson is pity. I mean, what is it that makes somebody so distorted by hate that they end up writing these things and I think that possibly gives an insight into Jeremy Clarkson and the kind of person he is. So maybe he just needs to take a step back from things and just think about life a bit more."

White Ribbon Scotland has now lambasted Mr Clarkson’s “vile” comments, after some tried to defend the presenter's remarks as a joke.

The charity said: “Some are dismissing this vile piece from Jeremy Clarkson as humour. It's our fault for not getting the joke. He is only referencing something that happened to the mistress of a 16th Century King. When do we stop excusing horrific misogyny disguised as 'clever' humour?

“If this had been said about a woman in your life would you be enjoying the clever humour? No? Then what does it matter that she is a public figure? What would it matter that someone said it about someone you had never heard of? At what point do the excuses make it okay?

“The problem with misguided misogynistic 'humour' is that the writer cannot be sure that the reader understands all the cleverness and the need to interpret it, as opposed to simply taking it as read. The reader may think it is what the writer thinks and they might be right.

“The even more important thought which should run through the writer's head is not 'how clever am I?' but rather 'what will an abuser reading this think?'. ‘Am I simply stoking the misogynistic fervour of those who abuse women?'

“Perhaps if that's not the intent, the thinking should quickly come round to deciding this shouldn't be written or said at all.

"We are all responsible for the filters we run our thoughts through. When are we going to stop incentivising those who would abuse or be violent towards women for the sake of some sick misogynistic moment of humour, then patting ourselves on the back for how clever we are?

“When are we going to be more concerned with whether women and girls can feel safe in our society? Thousands of men have taken the White Ribbon Pledge across Scotland and the UK - we need to live up to it and we need to encourage others to do the same.”

Mr Clarkson’s daughter Emily has already condemned her father’s piece and said she stood against everything he wrote.