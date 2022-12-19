PROSECUTORS have warned that online stun gun purchases bought and imported from abroad is prohibited and runs the risk of a prison sentence.

It comes after a series of incidents where people have been jailed for just having the weapons.

The warning came as a 35-year-old man was jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of discharging a taser in a children’s skatepark.

Jamie Garrity, of Prestonpans, East Lothian, was sentenced after being found guilty of discharging a taser disguised as a small torch in June 2020.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutors told the court Garrity was “showing off” and said he had been witnessed sparking the taser “twenty or thirty times”. Ruth McQuaid, Procurator Fiscal for High Court, welcomed the sentence and said it should send out a strong public message over the use of stuns guns disguised as everyday items.

e said: “It’s important that people who shop online for these items realise that, under the law, they are regarded as prohibited firearms.

“They are dangerous and carry a severe risk of serious injury if discharged in public places.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the offence, and we would urge people to be aware of the legal implications of buying them. “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service will continue to apply the law in this area to ensure that communities are properly safeguarded and that individuals are kept free from potential harm.”

The court heard at an earlier hearing how Garrity entered the park in Prestonpans and walked towards a teenage boy carrying a “black, cylindrical metal object” measuring about nine inches in length.

The youth then heard a “distinctive crackling noise” which he instantly recognised as the sound of a taser being discharged.

Prosecutors told the court that Garrity was "showing off” and trying to intimidate the witness, who immediately called his father.

When the teenager’s dad arrived at the park, he saw the accused talking to a female and heard the taser being discharged between twenty and thirty times.

Two police officers later apprehended the accused and recovered the stun gun, which had been thrown away and was recovered from bushes.

The gun was later found to be in working order, with an audible and visible display of sparks occurring between electrodes when discharged. Prosecutors told the court Garrity’s DNA was also found on the gun.

He was also convicted of making a homophobic remark to a police officer.

In January a man was jailed Glasgow after being found with a haul of stun guns.

Police received a tip-off which sparked a search of Colin Williamson's flat in Pollokshaws in 2020.

The 51-year-old was found with a number of the illegal devices which had been disguised as torches or batons.

Williamson, who had a previous conviction for culpable homicide, admitted possessing the stun guns in February 2020. He was sentenced to five years.

In August, last years, another Scot was jailed after trying to smuggle in an illegal stun gun disguised as a torch.

Organised crime police launched an investigation after the 'innocuous' looking household item arrived at London's Stansted Airport on February 22.

Border Force investigated and found it was not a torch but in fact the stunning weapon which shoots electricity into the body.

They are illegal to own under the firearms act.

The package was destined for Yai Kain Cheung’s home address at Bishopsgate Gardens, Springburn, Glasgow.

On April 7, 2020, National Crime Agency officers and Police Scotland cops raided the 54-year-old’s home and arrested him on suspicion of importing firearms.

During the search they found another two stun guns.

He plead guilty to purchasing the firearm seized at Stansted Airport, for which he was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow.

He also pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, for which he was jailed for two years. Both sentences were to run concurrently.

And in April, last year, a 54-year-old man who ordered high-powered stun guns disguised as torches from the internet was jailed for five years.

Thomas Scott claimed he purchased the weapons because he was worried about home security after several break-ins in his neighbourhood.

He said he was not aware it was against the law to own the guns and had ordered the items from a legitimate looking website.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Scott there was a mandatory minimum five year jail term for owning a banned weapon which was disguised as an everyday object.

Scott, from Carnoustie, Angus admitted having three stun guns disguised as torches at his Primrose Street home on December 10, 2017.