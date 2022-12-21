It is known as Oidhche nan Seachd Suipearan in Scottish Gaelic or The Night of the Seven Suppers.

So named, writes acclaimed Gaelic writer, broadcaster and storyteller Roddy (Ruairidh) Maclean, “because it can feel – for good or for bad – like a night so long that you could sit down to supper seven times before the sun rises again”.

The exact moment of the winter solstice will occur at 9.47pm today, when the Earth’s axis rotates to the point that the North Pole has its maximum tilt from the sun, delivering the shortest period of daylight in the year.

It is a significant time of year in many cultures, with festivals and rituals marking the symbolic death and rebirth of the Sun when the gradual waning of daylight hours is reversed and begins to grow again.

To mark this year’s winter solstice, a unique compendium has been created by the Inverness-based author which celebrates Scotland’s winter through Gaelic words, phrases and proverbs.

January is known as Am Faoilleach or “Wolf Month” when the wild animals were reputedly at their most dangerous because of hunger.

The beginning of February (Latha Fèill Brìde (Bride’s Feast Day) is a special time in the Gaelic calendar, connected to the ancient pagan figure Brìde and her later Christian namesake.

February 1 halves the six-month interval between the pivotal Celtic celebrations of Samhain (the start of winter) and Bealltainn (the start of summer).

“People would hope for bad weather at this time, believing that if the first day of February was a clear, sunny day, the remainder of the winter would likely be long,” writes Mr Maclean.

He said one of the nicest Gaelic words for snow (sneachd) has no direct equivalent in English.

“It is generally applicable only in very cold weather, when spiandagan (a few snowflakes floating in the wind) are to be seen.”

Whereas English adopted the French word avalanche, there is a native Gaelic word for the same phenomenon – maoim-sneachda (gushing forth of snow) – reflecting the fact that avalanches have always been part of life in the Scottish mountains.

The Redwing is known as the Smeòrach an t-sneachda (Snow thrush) indicating how the bird is seen as heralding the winter cold in Celtic culture.

The robin (Brù-dhearg) was listened to carefully by Gaels as its call was seen to foretell good or bad weather, writes the Gaelic specialist.

“When it sits in a hedge or bush, giving a subdued chirp, this is viewed as a sure sign of poor conditions to come, whereas when it sings ‘cheerfully’ on a pleasant evening, even if it is overcast, a good day is certain to follow.”

The Roman writer Pliny recorded that the ancient Celts regarded mistletoe (Uil-ìoc) as a healing plant.

This heritage is retained in the plant’s modern Gaelic name uil-ìoc, “all-heal”.

Dubh primarily means “black” but in landscape terms it can often mean “dark”.

The low sun in winter can reveal places that remain in shadow for much of the time.

Mr Maclean writes: “A classic example is the Gleann Dubh (dark glen) south-west of Killin.

“It opens into Glen Dochart in the north – a direction from which the sun never shines in the winter months – but is surrounded at all other compass points by a ring of great hills which leave it in shade for long periods.”

There is a Gaelic proverb cha do shèid gaoth riamh nach robh an seòl cuideigin (no wind ever blew that did not fill someone’s sails) which is one of a minority that present a positive outlook.

Most concern the challenges of living in the windy and changeable climate Scotland boasts.

Roddy Maclean is known for his work exploring the links between Gaelic and nature and said it was a “joy” to create the compendium for NatureScot, which will be available online from today.

He said: “As keepers of a unique language and culture, the love Gaels have for their native environment resonates in these markers of winter.

“Language and its deep relations with nature help us experience a greater love and respect for our environment.”

Robyn Ireland, NatureScot’s Gaelic Officer, added: “We are grateful to Roddy Maclean for his work on highlighting the rich connections between Gaelic and Scotland’s nature.

"We hope everyone will enjoy a taste of a Gaelic winter solstice.”