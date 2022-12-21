THE FIRST Minister and the Scottish Trades Union has called for negotiations as rail passengers were warned that journeys over the Christmas period will be hit by strike action.

ScotRail says its services will wind down from 3pm on Christmas Eve, ahead of a strike by National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers members of Network Rail beginning at 6pm.

There will be no trains on Boxing Day and services will start later on December 27.

Major disruption to both ScotRail and cross-border services is also expected in the first week of January.

Train drivers across 15 rail companies - including TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast - are planning to strike on January 5 which will hit cross-border services.

RMT members of Network Rail, which maintains the rails, signals and stations, plan further strikes on January 3-4 and 6-7.

It comes as hundreds of members of the TSSA transport workers union across three train companies including the cross-border operator CrossCountry are set to take strike action between December 26 and 29.

The CrossCountry action will take place between 9pm on Boxing Day and 9pm on December 27.

Nicola Sturgeon and the STUC are urging all parties to get round the negotiating table to seek a resolution and end disruption.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “The Scottish Government has maintained constructive discussions with the trades unions and settled our own pay negotiations by embracing the concept of fair work. Despite this, passengers in Scotland still face severe disruption as a direct result of the ongoing UK-wide rail dispute between Network Rail, UK Government rail operators and the trade unions and Network Rail employees in Scotland face entering the New Year still with no pay rise.

“The repercussions of this dispute, and the UK Government’s refusal to engage constructively with the trade unions, are continuing to have a major impact not only for the rail workers but for passengers, freight, businesses and the wider public in Scotland over the festive period and into 2023. The Secretary of State for Transport must intervene immediately and work with the trades unions to secure a railway that benefits users, staff and the wider public.”

The Network Rail workers' strikes are part of a long-running dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

Network Rail has previously warned passengers to avoid travel on Christmas Eve when further strike action by RMT members is due to start.

Roz Foyer, STUC general secretary, said: “We all want to see an end to the rail dispute, and for workers to be awarded a fair pay offer that is not conditional on cuts to staffing and services. In Scotland workers have already agreed their pay claim, but we are still seeing widespread disruption on our railways.

“This is due to the combative approach to negotiations taken by the UK Government which has led to the protracted dispute between Network Rail and the UK Government.

“The rail unions and Scottish Government have come to a negotiated settlement and we need the UK Government to take a similar approach that results in workers at Network Rail and other UK-Government-controlled rail companies getting the deal they deserve.”