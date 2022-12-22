A TOP prisons inspector has suggested Scotland's only open jail could be shut after finding a failure to properly rehabilitate inmates and fulfil a human rights obligation.

The idea has been discussed in a critical inspection report into HMP Castle Huntly, near Dundee which accommodates up to 285 "low supervision" adult male prisoners from across Scotland.

Following a risk management process and a period in closed conditions, prisoners can progress to Castle Huntly where the emphasis is on careful preparation for release.

Activity focuses on enhanced personal responsibility, job readiness and positive citizenship with the aim of reducing the risk of re-offending and contributing to safer communities.

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben says the open prison should be a "flagship establishment of the Scottish Prison Service" – fulfilling a number of key human rights obligations on community reintegration and a less restrictive prison model.

But she said that too few prisoners are afforded the chance to access it, with a population under half of its design capacity.

His Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland is conducting a review into the way in which prisoners can demonstrate they are less of a risk, and therefore be eligible for transfer to open conditions).

The chief inspector said: "While not prejudging the findings of this review, the inspectorate must highlight the disappointing underuse of this facility which – on the face of it – fulfils a number of human rights criteria we expect to see the Scottish Prison Service provide.

"The Scottish Prison Service therefore has a stark choice. It can either continue running an underutilised and expensive facility or unblock the barriers to progression to ensure more effective use is made of HMP Castle Huntly which, apart from its poor accommodation wings, has some excellent facilities in a unique rural setting that still facilitates external placements in urban areas.

"A more radical alternative would be to consider closure and affording other prisons the opportunity to run a more open regime in tandem with a closed regime for those prisoners due to be liberated.

"That might provide open conditions across a wider area of Scotland, potentially closer to families for more prisoners, but it would be hard to replicate the inspiring and restorative tranquillity of HMP Castle Huntly."

The international human rights framework says that states have a duty to prepare prisoners for release and assist them in their reintegration to the community.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben said that in many ways the prison was fulfilling a promise as a flagship establishment for the SPS.

But she added: "The establishment is significantly underutilised, with a population under half of its design capacity. With numbers so low, the establishment are unable to offer as many community placements and opportunities as they may like, and secondly individuals are needed for the effective running of the prison.

"This combination negatively impacts the rehabilitative effect the establishment could offer. Some ameliorating solutions that would support the notion of being prepared to return to the community need to be explored; the provision of self-care as opposed to the traditional model of a kitchen and laundry, use of digital platforms, access to personal vehicles and mobile phones etc."

The inspectorate made 38 recommendations for improvement, which included the need to create more accessible cells to accommodate the potential for an increase in prisoners with mobility issues.

It said it should provide more modern single cell accommodation for all prisoners, including in-cell shower and toilet facilities, in-cell technology and telephony to enhance its role as Scotland’s only open prison.

It also suggested that they provide certain prisoners with better opportunities for external placements and clear explanations when their own suggestions cannot be implemented.

The Taxpayers' Alliance has criticised the Scottish Government for spending public money on "perks and pampering" for lags at a Scottish prison.

It comes after the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) lodged a contract for a new infrared heater at HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee. It is the only open prison in Scotland and houses inmates nearing the end of their sentence.