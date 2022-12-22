THE £185.5m-a-year of taxpayers money used to subsidise ferry services would "better deployed" according to a consensus of responses to transport inquiry.

Most felt that current levels of ferry service provision do not provide best value for Scots taxpayers, fall well below what the public consider reasonable and there should be improvements to its management.

But it has further emerged that an analysis of 394 responses to an inquiry into what constitutes a modern and sustainable ferry service for Scotland has revealed the majority felt that there should be a rethink on government subsidies.

When asked if Scottish Government subsidies would be better deployed to meet the needs of current and future ferry users, most said "yes".

Changes suggested included a requirement for subsidy on certain popular routes. Some asked whether private sector operators could provide such services without the need for any subsidy.

The Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency pumped £185.5m of subsidies in 2021/22 for the provision of ferry services to serve communities on the Clyde and Hebrides and Northern Isles Ferry networks.

But the "overwhelming" majority of those responding felt that current services are not providing best value for the taxpayer.

"Many pointed to the decline in service reliability and quality experienced by ferry users in recent years," an official study of responses said.

READ MORE: Scot Gov shipyard firm CEO told to account for 'lost' £130m of taxpayers' ferry money

"Much of this decline is attributed to the increasing age of ferry fleets, leading to a growth in mechanical failures and cancellations, and the failure to secure new vessels that meet the needs of users."

Some said procurement arrangements for new ferries should be reviewed, to ensure vessels both meet the needs of users and provide value for money.

Many of the respondents said that arrangements for tendering for the lifeline ferry service contracts could be improved arguing that the current breakdown in service provision and problems in vessel procurement meant that existing arrangements were not good enough.

Amongst those who described favoured alternatives, many pointed towards the Norwegian model of competitive tendering of individual, or small groups of, services.

"This was felt to offer the opportunity for greater innovation, tailoring of services to meet local needs and even the opportunity for local communities to bid to operate their own ferry service," said the analysis.

"Several respondents were keen to dispute claims that the current bundling of services provides economies of scale, cross subsidy of less profitable routes or the maintenance of relief vessels to cope with disruption – as there was no evidence of any of these happening at present.

"Opposition to unbundling was expressed by a small number of respondents, who raised concerns that private sector operators could cherry pick more attractive or profitable routes. This could leave uneconomic and loss-making routes in the hands of the public sector, increasing the level of subsidy required for their continued operation as cross-subsidy would no longer be possible."

The concerns surfaced in a parliamentary call for views progressed as part of an inquiry into what constitutes a modern and sustainable ferry service for Scotland.

READ MORE: Three Scot Gov-controlled airports shut due to pay dispute

The net zero, energy and transport committee launched its inquiry in June 2022 with the aim of seeking out how best to secure a state-funded ferry service that is future proofed, compatible with Scotland’s net zero goals and meets the needs of all service users, having regard in particular to the long-term sustainability of island communities.

The committee took evidence from island ferry users, independent ferry operators, business and tourism representatives and trade unions. Members have also embarked upon fact-finding visits to Arran, Orkney and the Western Isles. An official analysis of the responses said that the evidence reveals that short-notice service cancellations and the impact this is having on many aspects of life in island and remote rural communities, were "central" to concerns.

The analysis said: "Respondents were effectively unanimous that service reliability is the key attribute they want to see from ferry services across the short, medium, and long term. Many respondents were clear that reliability can only be delivered by a resilient service, which can cope with natural disruption such as extreme weather events, as well as mechanical breakdowns and staff absences.

"In the short term, many respondents argued that this reliability could only be delivered by chartering or buying additional vessels to supplement existing fleets. These vessels should be able to provide a service, whether through vessel size, cabin design or frequency of sailing, which can cope with peaks in demand.

"Over the medium to longer term, many argued that reliability could be delivered through a planned, fully funded, rolling programme of vessel replacement and, where appropriate, the development of fixed links such as bridges and tunnels."

Some said the road equivalent tariff (RET), which sets fares to the equivalent cost for travelling the distance by road, should be reviewed as the growth in ferry usage it has encouraged - particularly by tourists - had not been accompanied by an increase in carrying capacity.

This meant islanders, or people living in remote mainland communities, often cannot access services at short notice during peak times.

Some respondents suggested that RET fares - or some other form of discount - should only be available to islanders and people living in remote mainland communities.