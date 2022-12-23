A Scottish health board has been ordered to apologise to the parents of a patient who took their own life after red flags were “missed”.

An inquiry found the person completed suicide soon after they had been assessed by crisis teams at NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

They concluded there was “no immediate risk” despite the patient “exhibiting a number of risk factors”.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) took independent advice from a mental health nurse and a psychiatrist.

They were critical that an assessment carried out by nurses from the Crisis Assessment and Treatment Service (CATS) and Specialist Drug and Alcohol Service (SDAS) did not explain how it had concluded there was no immediate risk when [the patient] “was exhibiting a number of risk factors”.

There was no evidence of these risk factors being effectively weighed against protective factors, and no evidence of hospital admission having been considered and ruled out.

The report said: “We found that the post-assessment care plan was not sufficiently robust, and that the notes were not clear as to the level of the family’s agreement with this.”

A member of the family contacted CATS out-of-hours service post-assessment to express concern about their relative and there was an “unreasonable failure” to arrange a follow-up call.

There was evidence that the patient’s GP had contacted SDAS to raise concern that the patient had disclosed having suicidal thoughts but this had not been acted upon.

When they were admitted to a specialist unit for assessment “there was an unreasonable delay” in follow-up care.

There was a reduction in dosage of anti-psychotic medication and the inquiry was critical that this was done without the family’s involvement.

The health board acknowledged that there had been a failure to involve the family in the patient’s care.

All the complaints raised by the family were upheld by the SPSO.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has been ordered to apologise for “shortcomings in the crisis assessment and failures to involve and communicate with them” regarding their relative’s care.

The SPSO said approaches to risk assessment “should be systematic and evidence-based” and clinical judgments effectively reasoned in clinical records.

It added: “Risk management should explore all available options for keeping people safe within the context of placing the minimal necessary restrictions upon their freedoms.

“Working with families should be central to recovery-focussed mental health care, and should be governed by agreed guidelines/standards for practice and regular monitoring.”

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it was working to enact all recommendations.

Ged Flynn, Chief Executive of PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) said it was concerned by the extent to which suicides "include real issues of reduced access to quality health care."

He added: “It is important that we all work together to keep our communities suicide-safe and that young people know they are not alone and help is available.”

Contact PAPYRUS on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org