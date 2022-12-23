She explored some of the world’s most remote areas independently at a time when women were not expected to venture beyond the domestic sphere.

One Scottish newspaper reporter wrote in 1939 that she appeared “much too fragile and gentle for the rigours of Arctic exploration”.

“Dispensing tea in her sunlit sitting room, or sketching the glowing colours of her garden, she seems far more in her correct setting than battling against cold and hardship in half-civilised lands.”

The incredible life and work of “forgotten” Scottish explorer, botanist, writer and film-maker Isobel Wylie Hutchison will be told in a new BBC Alba documentary.

Although she is less well -known than many of her male contemporaries her achievements within the fields of exploration and botany are said to have been “extraordinary”.

She was born at Carlowrie Castle in West Lothian, the third of five children of Jeannie Wylie (1857-1931) and Thomas Hutchison (1841-1900).

Her father died when she was 10 years old. He left equal provision for all of his children with trusts, and as a result she was financially independent throughout her life.

By the time she was an adult she could speak Italian, Gaelic, Greek, Hebrew, Danish, Icelandic, Greenlandic and some Inuit words.#

READ MORE: 'Night of the seven suppers' marked by Scots Gaels on shortest day

In the documentary Kirsty MacDonald -who discovered Hutchison was a distant relative while researching her family tree – embarks on a journey to the dramatic and stunning Greenland.

The country, and particularly the island of Uummannaq, was a place the Scottish explorer held dear to her heart.

She lived on the tiny rocky island off the north-west coast of Greenland for almost a year.

It was there she found the inspiration to write On Greenland’s Closed Shore – The Fairyland of the Arctic, after embarking on an incredible journey from Scotland to the Arctic Circle to study botany and find out about life in Greenland.

The Danish authorities closely monitored visitors to the country however, as she was travelling on official permission to collect flowers for various organisations when she was granted a visa.

READ MORE: Scottish Highlands named among world's top travel destinations

Hutchison was said to have been shocked to see how poor the Greenlanders were. She commissioned a carver to make a model of a kayak in order to give him some money and this model is now in the National Museum of Scotland.

Produced by Caledonia TV, Greenland: Sgeul Isobel Wylie Hutchison documents the her voyage of discovery to the country and includes remarkable archive footage of her early films, which feature Greenlanders of the time.

Her aim is to find out why her ancestor was so drawn to a remote region forbidden to foreigners with no scientific reason for being there, and how life has changed in the region in the near-century since she was there.

Hutchison filmed the landscape, plant life and daily lives of the indigenous people of Greenland, with a focus on the domestic details of Inuit life.

READ MORE: Gaelic TV body appoints new chair and board member

Her work was unique at the time and made her a well-respected amateur anthropologist.

Almost 100 years after her first journey, the archive is shown at a public screening in Uummannaq and this precious snapshot of history is brought back to life for people living there now.

The plant specimens she brought back from Greenland – held at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh – are now a vital record of climate change.

She carried on travelling for the rest of her life, recording a number of her travels in magazine articles.

A century before the fashionable Butt to Barra cycling trips and the Hebridean Way became popular, the explorer learnt Gaelic and made a solo excursion the length of the islands on foot.

She wrote six books of poems, seven books on her travels and 12 articles for the National Geographic and received numerous honours for her work including the Mungo Park Medal on October 24.

She was the third person and the first woman to receive the award.

Notes to accompany the documentary state that, “despite her fearless appetite for adventure, Isobel is now a largely-forgotten heroine, but this is now changing as more people come to hear of her life and works.

“Kirsty’s own journey of discovery will celebrate Isobel – and the adventurous spirit of a woman who was never satisfied following the well-trodden path.”

Greenland: Sgeul Isobel Wylie Hutchison will air on BBC ALBA on December27 at 9pm and is available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after.

