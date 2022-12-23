Some 73 Scots motorists are able to drive on roads despite having 12 points or more on their licence - which normally means a ban.

New information sourced from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency as of October, reveals that highest number of points held by a single motorist who is still able to drive is 23.

Last there were as many as 220 people – 180 with full licences and 40 with provisionals - that were still able to drive despite reaching or exceeding the usual limit of 12 penalty points.

According to the latest data for October, 62 full licence holders were still able to drive after having 12 points or more on their licence and a further 11 had provisional licences.

Experienced drivers are normally disqualified for six months if they tot up 12 penalty points within a three-year period, while new drivers can have their licence revoked if they get six or more points within two years of passing their driving test, and be forced to resit it.

However courts can allow people to keep their licence if a totting up ban would cause them “exceptional hardship”, such as losing their job.

If the courts agree that a licence holder is required to drive to work, an exemption can be made on the disqualification.

Data released as a result following questions by the Scottish Liberal Democrats found that 181,225 drivers with a Scottish address that had accrued penalty points, with 3,204 of those while on a provisional licence.

They have been pushing for a a review of how persistent offenders are dealt with.

And Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Jill Reilly renewed a call for an examination of whether persistent offenders are being properly dealt with.

She said: "There are dozens of drivers with 12 points or more on their record who are still on Scotland’s roads.

“As winter weather sets in and people set off on long journeys to see family this festive period, it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“For some of these drivers there may be mitigating factors which justify them clinging on to their right to drive but racking up 12 points or more would seem to be a clear signal of repeatedly putting others at risk.

“Part of the problem is that this Scottish Government has completely failed to provide viable alternatives to private cars across vast swathes of Scotland.

“The UK and Scottish Governments should examine whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers. They should also invest in speedy, convenient and environmentally friendly rail and bus services so that alternatives to private cars are available for all.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Road traffic legislation, including penalties is currently reserved to Westminster. Sentencing decisions in individual cases are a matter for the independent courts, who consider all the facts and circumstances of each case before them.”

The UK Government said it would not comment as transport was a devolved matter.

Official figures show that casualties from road accidents have risen from 5,056 in 2020 to 5,103 in 2021.

There were 140 road deaths, which were almost in line with 2020, when Covid lockdowns meant there were fewer cars on the streets.

The highest rate of accidents involved for men aged between 17 and 25, with a rate of 1.9 accident per 1,000 of the population, one and half times more than the rate for women of the same age.

The overall accident rate in 2021 was one accident per 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, the number of drink-drive deaths on Scotland’s roads has doubled in the past ten years.

There were 20 fatalities in 2020 - the latest year for which these estimates are available – compared with ten in 2010.

The overall number of alcohol-related casualties was down, however, by 66 per cent over the same period – from 740 to 250.

Almost half of Scottish motorists (49.5%) involved in a crash last year were breathalysed by the police, with 3.5% testing positive. This failure rate has been rising over the past few years.