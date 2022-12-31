A Scottish doctor has said she doesn't believe any GP should work full-time and that more money isn't the answer to attracting more into the profession.

Chiara Berardelli spent 30 years working in general practice, working mainly in the Glasgow areas of Ibrox and Springburn before she left a few years ago to fulfill a lifetime ambition to become a singer-songwriter.

The 54-year-old, who grew up in the Scottish Highlands, says she loved the "people aspect" of the job but said five full days seeing patients every ten minutes at a time when the majority were seen face-to-face "absolutely kills you".

She said it was healthy that patients no longer have the reverence for doctors they once had but the shift had also created a 'blame game' if treatment doesn't go as expected which adds to the pressure.

"Doctors want a better work-life balance," said Ms Beradelli.

"Controversially I think GPs are paid enough but other people might not agree.

"I think doctors should be paid well but I don’t think it should be an astronomical wage. No GP should ever work full-time.

"When you do a full week it absolutely kills you - [but] it depends where you work.

"Some of my days in Ibrox, you were seeing patients every ten minutes from 9am to 12pm. A lot of the time it's a new massive [health concern] and then you do your house calls, paperwork.

"In the afternoon you were doing it all again.

"A ten-minute consultation just isn't enough."

She said GPs in poorer areas were often "skimming over the top of the job" without the help of link workers.

"It's really difficult to deal with the social stuff - you can't give people a nice house to live in," she said.

" I really believe that general practice is peoples' first port of call. There are a lot of things that people end up in secondary care for that could be dealt with in primary care."

She said there was now "a lot more you can do for patients" which was great "but with that comes extra work.

She said: "There was a time when doctors were revered I don’t think that’s a healthy thing.

"It's much better when people come with an idea of what’s wrong, it needs to be a balanced decision – but if people don’t get better doctors get blamed. I think that probably grinds [doctors] down," she said.

She went part-time as a GP "for her sanity" when she moved to a practice in Springburn.

"It was quite unusual 20 years ago to do part-time unless you had kids.

"Now it’s much more normal to do part-time than used to which I think is a good thing but it also means you need more doctors."

The 54-year-old, who grew up in a croft between Spean Bridge and Fort William and is a classically trained pianist, says she has always harboured an ambition to be a singer-songwriter.

She said: "The last time I worked as a GP was in 2017.

"The reason I left is probably quite unusual. I didn't leave because of the job, I left because I wanted to be a musician.

"I knew from quite a young age that I wanted to be a songwriter but I didn't really know what to do about it.

"Now there are lots of contemporary music courses and none of that existed really at that time.

"My options were classical piano and I knew I didn't want to do that.

"I was kind of directed towards doing something like medicine," she says diplomatically."

She took a break from medicine to do a master's in songwriting course in London and when she came back up to Scotland she got a part-time job in a GP practice in Arrochar planning to combine the two careers.

"It was a really nice job - you actually had time to deal with patients, which is incredibly unusual - but it wasn't enough."

The decision to finally leave general practice for good was prompted by her developing a kidney infection.

"You have these moments when your life is right up in front of your face and I just thought, I could just trickle along like this and I'll get to the end of my life and wish that I had left my job.

"When you say to people you are going to leave a job like medicine, everyone is horrified," she says.

She is currently recording an album with Johnny Smillie of 1990s Glasgow band Thrum.

One of her songs - Tyrannosaurus - deals with her experience of having Long Covid. She believes she contracted the infection at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

She said: "The first winter I had these horrendous headaches and it was a bit like having a monster living in my head.

"I think when you've been a doctor, you think you are super-woman.

"I've had to learn how to pace my energy but after leaving general practice I feel like I'm finally becoming me."