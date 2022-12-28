Up to 340,000 people in Scotland on Universal Credit could be missing out on cheaper deals for broadband, a consumer group has warned.

Previous research from Ofcom suggests only 136,000 out of 4.2 million households in receipt of Universal Credit across the UK use a social tariff for broadband.

A social tariff is a cheaper deal available to people receiving social security payments. Some providers offer social tariffs to a wider range of social security recipients.

The consumer organisation Which said that those who are eligible for a social tariff could save an average of £250 per year by switching from their current broadband deal to the cheapest social tariff.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has warned that taking into account Scotland’s Universal Credit claimant count around 353,448 households could be eligible.

If take up in Scotland mirrored that across the UK only 11,310 would be taking advantage of these tariffs, with over 340,000 households in Scotland potentially missing out.

CAS is encouraging people to check their eligibility for a social tariff.

A survey by the Which also found that six in 10 were not even aware social tariffs exist, leaving them at risk of missing out.

CAS said it backs social tariffs as a way to help people get online, and wants to see more providers offer these tariff’s and for eligibility criteria to be further extended to cover other vulnerable consumers.

CAS strong communities spokesman Gillian Fyfe said: “Online access is vital to how people live, work, learn and access public services, cost shouldn’t be a barrier to getting online.

“That is why we want people to check if they are eligible for a cheaper deal on broadband. As the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, social tariffs represent a great way for consumers to reduce their costs while maintaining access to what is nowadays an essential utility. Hundreds of thousands of people could potentially be missing out.

“At Citizens Advice Scotland we want to see access and eligibility to social tariffs extended to more people and more providers offering these types of tariffs in both the broadband and mobile markets, so those on low incomes can get more affordable deals to help them get or stay online.”

A recently launched service by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) now allows internet service providers to verify - with customers’ permission - whether they are in receipt of a relevant benefit which makes them eligible for a broadband bill reduction. The UK Government has called on all broadband providers to offer and promote discounted broadband and mobile deals for people on Universal Credit and other means-tested benefits.

According to Which, there are range of speeds available on social tariffs.

Some providers only offer standard-speed broadband (10-15Mbps) but superfast fibre speeds from 36-67Mbps are widely available.

The consumer organisation says that standard-speed broadband is likely to be adequate if you only need your connection to browse, but most customers will benefit from superfast broadband.