It is one of Scotland's most stunning castles - and the focus of a bid to ensure precious and historically significant medieval documents are preserved for future generations.

Inveraray Castle, the emerald-hued home of the Duke of Argyll is at the centre of urgent work to save the decaying of papers which provide invaluable insights into some of the most defining days of one of Scotland’s most famous families.

Tests on the centuries-old Argyll Charters - housed in the archive at Inveraray Castle - has triggered vital preservation project to partially restore and rescue 17 documents to ensure they are safeguarded for future generations.

The historic papers - dating back to the 1400s - shine a spotlight on the Campbell family and its long association with Inveraray and Argyllshire, pointing to their influence on wider Scottish society.

While they were drafted centuries before the international headlines generated by the 1962 divorce of Iain Campbell, the 11th Duke of Argyll, and Margaret, Duchess of Argyll - made famous to modern audiences through the BBC drama A Very British Scandal - they provide a glimpse into no less turbulent times, including the earldom’s establishment.

The Duke of Argyll, who owns the collection of charters, has been working internationally to secure the support needed to make their preservation possible through the Adopt a Charter initiative.

Many of the papers were deteriorating fast with sections missing as well as water damage which had removed large areas of text.

Alison Diamond, archivist and trustee at Argyll Estates, said: “Our charters and writs are some of the oldest and most fragile documents in our collection. We hope that the cleaning and repairs carried out will protect them for another 500 years, preserving a unique part of Campbell history.

“We can never replace the wording or seals that have already been lost - whether through holes, fading ink or the likes - but we now have documents that we can study in detail, using UV lighting and magnifiers, and from which we can draw the most detail possible."

Scottish legal firm Lindsays is among those who have stepped forward to adopt some of the documents. Its lawyers have acted for the estate since the firm’s inception in 1815.

Michael Yellowlees, head of rural services at Lindsays who holds a doctorate in Scottish history said: “The charters are of real historical and social significance, telling the story of some incredibly important events not just in local life, but in explaining how the Campbells became such influential figures nationally. As a firm with our own long association with the estate, we feel it’s vital that they are properly preserved."

Mr Yellowlees, who is also a director of the Scottish Barony Register and an expert in the sale and purchase of feudal dignities, including baronies, lordships and earldoms, and heraldry added: “Until the airing of A Very British Scandal many people outwith Scotland may not have known much about the Campbell family and its long association with Inveraray and Argyllshire. Interest has undoubtedly intensified, making this work timely.”

The three charters adopted by Lindsays span a turbulent period in the history of Argyll, including the creation of the earldom of Argyll and the establishment of Inveraray as a burgh of barony in 1474.

One is The Charter from King James, under the Great Seal, a document, measuring 358 x 190mm which is fragile, stained and brittle – only holding together because it is parchment. There is a large missing area along the bottom edge, possibly due to rodent damage, and a missing area on the top edge. Its adoption allowed it to be cleaned, humidified, repaired using parchment, collogen and gelatine adhesive and re-packaged.

The Campbell connection with Inveraray and Argyllshire stretches back to the 1200s.

The castle can be found close to the banks of Loch Fyne and the nearby town of Inveraray, both tourist destinations in their own right.

The current castle dates back to the 1700s when it was inspired by the works of renowned English architect Sir John Vanbrugh, the man behind the designs of Blenheim Palace and Castle Howard.

Work on the Gothic-style castle began in 1746 and finished just over forty years later, under the watchful eyes of two generations of top Scottish architects.

After a fire in 1877, the castle was expanded and built upon, with a third floor added and conical roofs built upon the corner towers.

A second fire almost gutted the castle in 1975.

The seat of Clan Campbell is still the family home and is currently where the current clan chief, the 13th Duke of Argyll, Sir Torquhil Ian Campbell, and his wife, Eleanor, and family reside.

The estate has over 60,000 acres, while the iconic castle is also home to an incredible collection of 1,300 pikes, muskets, swords and other weapons that are displayed in one of its main rooms.