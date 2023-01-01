Brave swimmers took to the waters of the Forth and Clyde rivers for the annual New Year's Day dip. 

Despite single-digit temperatures, bands of hardy souls were all smiles as they took part in the annual 'Loony Dook' at South Queensferry and an event at the Rhu Marina in Helensburgh. 

Colourful costumes and swimsuits were the order of the day as the intrepid dippers welcomed in the New Year with a splash. 

Here's a selection of pics from today's festivities:   

Loony Dookers brave the chill 

HeraldScotland:

Do you make a habit of this? 

HeraldScotland:

Hitting the water

HeraldScotland:

Having a ball 

HeraldScotland:

Time to come forth

In the Clyde at Rhu

HeraldScotland:

Rhu the chill 

HeraldScotland:

Making waves

HeraldScotland:

Jumping off 

HeraldScotland:

No regrets 