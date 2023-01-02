Three people have died after a fire broke out at a Perth hotel.

Emergency services were called to the New County Hotel on County Place shortly after 5am as the hotel was evacuated.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three people and a dog died.

Some 21 ambulance crews and nine fire trucks attended at the scene this morning, prompting Deputy First Minister John Swinney to thank the emergency services for their efforts.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, tweeted: "Very concerned to hear this news and hope that everyone is safe. Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions."

READ MORE: Fire breaks out in Perth hotel

Police Scotland confirmed that guests had been evacuated from the city centre hotel.

The force appealed to the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

The local authority announced the road closures on Twitter, saying they were "due to an ongoing incident".

It added: "Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes. Please avoid the area if you can."

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.

READ MORE: Glasgow landlords rapped over mouldy and damp housing

"Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am on Monday January 2."