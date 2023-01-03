Water quality tests are continuing at Police Scotland's national training school amid a legionella scare.

Tulliallan, in Kincardine, Fife, was closed last month after tests detected the “potential presence” of legionella.

Further investigations were carried out after traces of the bacteria were detected in a shower block.

Police Scotland said work is continuing to flush water systems and carry out further testing.

A spokeswoman for the force said the college is expected to re-open to officers and staff on January 9.

No one is said to have become unwell at the college as a result of the bacteria.

The bacteria was found within five shower heads in the Dunvegan accommodation complex during routine testing on Wednesday, November 16.

Dozens of shower heads were said to have been removed while the system was flushed and retested for further traces of the bug.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia that you can get from inhaling tiny droplets of water which contain the bacteria.

It is usually caught in places like hospitals, hotels or office blocks from air conditioning systems, hot tubs or taps and showers which are not used often.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Work to flush water systems and carry out further testing is continuing at Tulliallan and we anticipate reopening the campus to officers and staff on 9 January.”

