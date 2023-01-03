MOST of Scotland is on flood alert - with warnings that motorists should take extra care.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain for southern, western and central Scotland as well as Aberdeenshire and the Highlands that is valid from 2pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday.

The warning states that there will be occasionally heavy rain, and a thaw of snow lying on the hills, that is expected to lead to localised floods and transport problems.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued 13 flood alerts across most of Scotland which is likely tolast to Thursday.

It warned that on Tuesday, and overnight into Wednesday, a period of persistent and occasionally heavy rain could lead to localised flooding impacts and transport disruption from rivers, small watercourses and surface water.

That could include ocalised flooding of land and roads, particularly on low lying land next to rivers and small watercourses.

It may also lead to wet road surfaces and ponding of surface water, especially in known trouble spots.

They also warned of disruption to travel and infrastructure leading to longer journey times.

The agency warned: "Some minor disruption due to flooding is likely on Tuesday to Thursday across most of Scotland. This is due to several spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, falling onto wet ground. Snow melt will also affect central and northern parts of the country.

"Extra care should be taken on the roads as there could be difficult driving conditions, and near rivers and smaller watercourses as water levels are likely to be high."

Police have also advised people to check guidance for driving in difficult weather conditions.

Flood alerts cover Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, the Central region, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angust, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Finhorn, Nairn, Moray Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, Tayside, West Central Scotland and Wester Ross.

The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, falling on to already saturated ground, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday are expected to bring some localised flooding across parts of western and central Scotland.

"Accumulations widely of 15-25mm are likely, with a few locations, mainly western hills, seeing as much as 50mm.

"In addition to the rainfall, rising temperatures will lead to a thaw of lying snow, especially over the hills and mountains to the north of the central belt of Scotland."

The yellow warning covers Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, the Stirling area, Dumfries and Galloway, the Borders, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, as well as part of Argyll and Bute and the Highlands.

It comes after heavy rain brought flooding and travel disruption in some areas on Friday.

The West Coast Main Line between Glasgow and Carlisle is expected to remain shut for repairs until Friday after flooding caused "significant damage" to an embankment.