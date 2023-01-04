Scottish rail passengers are still relying on trains and carriages manufactured in the mid-seventies to serve on intercity routes while paying out.

It has emerged that the oldest carriages in use as part of the nationalised ScotRail fleet date were manufactured as far back as 1976.The trains with the longest continuous use are Class 318s used around Glasgow which were manufactured in 1986 when they were fully introduce as part of the electrification of the Ayrshire Coast Line between Glasgow Central and Ayr/Ardrossan.

Class 156s which were manufactured in 1989 and have served in Glasgow and west Highland were manufactureed in 1989.

Scottish Liberal Democrats which has been seeking clarity on the ScotRail rolling stock called on the Scottish Government to invest more in ScotRail to avoid reliability issues.

It previously emerged that in the first six months of nationalisation, the rail operator racked up more than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays.

ScotRail was nationalised on April 1, 2022 with an arms-length Scottish Government company taking over from Dutch state transport firm Abellio.

Abellio had been running the franchise since 2015 but it was stripped of the contract early amid continued criticism over its performance with cancellations and concerns over performance levels.

Liberal Democrat transport spokeswoman Jill Reilly said: “ScotRail are relying on rolling stock that almost dates back to the age of steam. Old carriages and trains have a place on the service, but it does raise questions about how well capital investment in Scotland’s trains has been handled over the years and whether reliance on old trains has been allowed to impede on operational efficiency.

“Delays are not just costing passengers, but the Government as well and that money should be available for updating trains and carriages.

Class 318. Source: YouTube (David Ramsay)

“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt people out of private cars, not one that feels like travelling back to the seventies.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are committed to delivering a public transport system that works for all communities, for all ages, and for the climate. That’s why we want to see fares cut, new options for two/three-day a week season tickets and for the government to work with councils to explore new lines, particularly in areas where public transport links are poor.”

It has also emerged that more than £135,000 was spent on private taxis to replace cancelled or delayed rail services in the first six months since ScotRail was taken into government hands.

ScotRail has been forced to hire hundreds of cars to get paying customers to their destination due to disruption.

Official data shows that between April and September 2022, rail bosses spent £137,309.91 on 1,319 taxis for commuters.

The single highest fare for any journey was for a taxi from Wick to Inverness - which stopped at all stops in between.

The cost of this taxi was £798.30.

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: "ScotRail's current fleet is that inherited from the private operator Abellio in April 2022. All of the ScotRail fleet is currently owned by third party rolling stock leasing companies.

"Public ownership of ScotRail provides Transport Scotland with the opportunity for the previous approach to rolling stock procurement to be reviewed.

"The Scottish Government is committed to a rolling programme of decarbonisation and with that we are looking at how we can introduce new fleets such as electric and alternative powered trains.

"This will enable us to replace the existing diesel fleet with more environmentally friendly trains that attract even more people out of their cars. Any new fleet represents a significant investment therefore we must ensure they provide value for public funds."

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We're continually working to deliver a cleaner, greener railway for Scotland, making it more and more attractive for people to leave their cars at home and use public transport. Although rail is already a low-carbon mode of transport, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact ever further.

"The massive projects that have been delivered so far - the electrification of the Central Belt, new electric trains - mean more seats and faster journeys for our customers, as well as a rail service that is better for our environment. This plan will deliver even more for our passengers in the decades to come."