The debut film from fast-rising actor-director Adura Onashile will open the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) in March following its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Festival in Utah later this month.

Produced by Scottish company Barry Crerar and shot in Glasgow over six weeks in late 2021, Girl is part of a strong female-focussed festival line-up and charts the arrival in the city of 24-year-old Grace and her 11-year-old daughter Ama, eager to build a new life and escape the traumas of the past.

Grace is played by French actress Déborah Lukumuena, winner of a Cesar Award for acclaimed 2016 coming-of-age tale Divines and appearing here in her first English language role. Newcomer Le’Shantey Bonsu is Ama while fellow newcomer Liana Turner plays classmate Fiona, the girl Ama befriends. Black Panther’s Danny Sapani also stars.

Glasgow-based Onashile, who admits to having always been intrigued by what she calls “the intimacy” of mother-daughter relationships, describes the film as “a coming-of-age story that centres on a young girls burgeoning physicality and curiosity of the world against her mother’s inability to leave the past behind or let herself become the woman she could be.”

Though this is her feature film debut, Onashile (pictured below) is no stranger to fans of Scottish theatre. Last August she took the title role in Liz Lochhead’s Edinburgh International Festival production of Medea, and her own work for the National Theatre of Scotland has included 2021 hit Ghosts, which she wrote and directed. Her 2016 Edinburgh Fringe show Expensive Shit won a Fringe first and a short film based on it was nominated for a BAFTA in 2020.

Among the other highlights in this year’s GFF programme are a survey of the best new Spanish cinema, a raft of free screenings and a retrospective of the work of actress-turned-director Lee Grant.

Now in her nineties, Grant was blacklisted in 1952, won an Oscar for her performance alongside Warren Beatty in Shampoo two decades later and in the 1980s turned to documentary-making with films such as Battered, What Sex Am I? and Down And Out In America, which looked at domestic violence, transgender rights and poverty respectively.

Other events already announced include a screening of Under The Skin with a live performance of Mica Levi’s unforgettable score, and an Industry Focus programme. In it, prospective filmmakers can pitch to a panel of experts including Film 4’s development and production executive Alice Whittemore, while a panel looking at opportunities for women in adult animation will be lead by Los Angeles-based Scot Lauren Castro.

GFF opens on March 1 and runs until March 12. The full programme will be announced later this month.