The sale of Glasgow’s iconic Pavilion theatre appears to be off the table after talks between its owners and potential buyers broke down.
The independently-run venue, which has delighted audiences for decades, was put on the market last year with a price tag of £3.9 million.
However, veteran theatre manager Iain Gordon – rumored to be leaving the Renfield Street business if the Pavilion had been sold – has now said that “no further discussions” on the sale will be taking place.
Mr Gordon, who has been at the 1,400-seat Pavilion’s helm for 40 years, said that talks between owners Tim and A D D Martin and ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group) had been held.
The news of the potential sale sent shockwaves through the theatre community, with ATG, the owners of Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and the Theatre Royal, direct rivals of the Pavilion.
But the curtain has fallen on the deal, with talks no longer being held, Mr Gordon said. The theatre manager reassured fans that tickets bought now would still be valid in the future.
In a statement on the theatre’s website, Mr Gordon said: “We would like to confirm that no further discussions are taking place with ATG (Ambassador Theatre Group) about a potential sale of the Pavilion Theatre.
“A lot of our customers have repeatedly asked us during the past months ‘If I book for future shows will my tickets be valid?’ This was never in question and any deal made would have ensured that all tickets and shows booked would have remained valid.
“Tickets are now on sale for shows throughout the year and beyond and as always you have the security that these tickets will be valid for all performances in the future.”
The statement adds: “We would like to thank our customers far and wide for their continual support which has helped us make this year’s Panto season one of the most memorable and successful we have had at the Theatre.
“If you haven’t booked already, watch out for our final week special offers. Happy New Year to everyone and here’’s to the future.”
Boasting state-of-the-art equipment, a Louis XV interior design and an entertainment legacy stretching back to Harry Lauder and Charlie Chaplin, the pavilion has been at the heart for Glasgow’s entertainment life for decades.
The theatre has survived two world wars and the Krankies’ beanstalk disaster, when the diminutive star fell from a high-lift platform.
The Pavilion was shut after the Victoria's fire
It was reborn in the 80s after former employee George Martin took his redundancy money and hired Iain Gordon to run the operation.
The theatre, which began life as a music hall, was flooded in the early 1990s when a water tank burst.
Since that time, it's had to endure a major refit as a result of the devastating fire in nearby Victoria’s nightclub.
And one of the only non-subsidised major commercial theatres in Scotland has had to battle for audiences, continually coming up with new comedy streams, such as Des Dillons’ Singing I’m No’ A Billy and James Barclay’s Paras Over the Barras.
Stars such as Ricky Gervais and Billy Connolly have appeared. Wet Wet Wet played the Pavilion in the early stage of their career.
Comedy nights have featured a range of performers, from Jim Davidson to Julian Clary, from the Singing Kettle to Sydney Devine, offering Iain Gordon the opportunity to self-proclaim the Pavilion to be “The Scottish National Theatre of Variety Theatre”.
