Analysis

Neil Greig

Director of policy and research at IAM

The smooth passage towards the increased uptake of electric cars has hit a few potholes in recent months.

This news about a fall off in the rate of installing new public charging points is just the latest issue that consumers will have to think about when making that all important decision to change their next car.

The Chancellor's announcement that even zero emission electric cars will have to start paying Vehicle Excise Duty in the next few years also adds to the complex financial and practical calculations to be made.

Not all Scottish houses have a drive or private parking so the availability of public charging points is critical to getting as many drivers as possible into cleaner cars.

For tourism and business that ability to plan a longer trip is the key way to reduce ‘range anxiety’ and attract and retain customers and meet deadlines. Hotels, restaurants and venues are already finding the provision of charging is a key selling point, but it also leads to bad reviews if the service promised isn’t available.

Sadly, in far too many cases that I read about, the chargers have often been out of commission for weeks.

Until you can buy an electric car that can do 500 miles on one charge, in all weathers, then that NC500 road trip will still require careful planning and fingers crossed that every stop has a working unit!

As charging becomes more commonplace a whole new set of consumer problems are coming to the fore that will all have to be sorted as electric car ownership moves from the ‘keen early adopters’ into the more mainstream choice for everyone.

Quite rightly Scottish motorists will expect their motoring to be as simple and predictable as the current fossil fuel based system they are so well used to.

To really attract the doubters we will need clear pricing (just take a look at the Charge Place Scotland website to see how much tariffs already vary), simple contactless payment options without the need for multiple apps (and a good phone signal!), safety for lone drivers and to prevent folk tripping over cables and fewer vandalised and out of service locations. And, that’s all before we have to learn the whole new whole etiquette around parking up and queuing so as to avoid ‘charger rage’!

Electric cars are different and many fleets are already finding that training pays dividends in efficient and safer driving among their staff.

IAM RoadSmart would like to see more incentives and support from dealers to give private motorists easy access to vehicle familiarisation courses to help them understand the car, the charging points and the jargon.