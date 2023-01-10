Forecasters have issued a warning for heavy rain and high winds to hit parts of Scotland today.

A wet weather warning is in place for much of the west of the country, including Glasgow, lasting from 8.30am until 7pm.

Six flood alerts have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, and the Met Office is warning that heavy downpours may disrupt travel on roads and by train.

READ MORE: A83 at the Rest and be Thankful shut for sixth day on safety concerns

The alert stretches from Dumfries to Fort William and Stirling, also covering Greenock, Kilmarnock, Stirling and the islands of Bute and Arran.

A similar warning for high winds has been issued for the extreme north of Scotland, taking in the Orkney and Shetland Isles.

🌧️ It's been a wet start to the day with heavy rain sweeping across the UK and reports of localised flooding in places



⚠️ If you're travelling, allow longer for your journey and expect spray on the roads#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/wjG6zleXpG — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2023

The meteorologist Alex Deakin described the overall forecast for Tuesday as “a rather dull and damp affair” featuring “gusty winds”. But he added that it would be milder than Monday, with temperatures in the double digits for much of the UK.

READ MORE: Flooding Scotland — Here's the areas affected

Mr Deakin said: “The rain will be spreading its way through eastern England and then through Scotland. There will be heavy and persistent rain, and, because it has been so wet recently, this extra rain could cause some issues, so we do have Met Office yellow warnings in place.”

He added: “For many it will feel milder than Monday, but there is more wet and windy weather to come.”