Flood alerts have been issued across Scotland amid fears that heavy downpours will impact on already saturated ground.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued six flood notices covering much of the west of the country, saying that incoming wet weather could bring disruption to communities and on the roads.
Forecasters have predicted heavy rain for an today for an area stretching from Dumfries to Glasgow, Stirling and Arran and Bute.
The wet weather warning lasts until this evening and reaches as far north as Fort William.
SEPA say that fresh rain will fall on areas already inundated by recent wet weather, raising the risk of flooding for the next 24 hours.
Mark Franklin, Flood Duty Manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said:
“A period of heavy rain is forecast for much of Scotland throughout Tuesday.
“With already saturated ground, there is the potential for localised river and surface water impacts in the west and south west Scotland into Wednesday morning.”
He added: “There could also be flooding in parts of communities, property and agricultural land. Disruption to the transport network is also possible, including difficult driving conditions.”
“Coastal areas may also see localised disruption to travel and flooding of low lying land and roads due to wave overtopping.
“Regional Flood Alerts are in place, and people living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared and to stay safe.
“SEPA works 24/7 to monitor conditions and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to understand and communicate the flooding risk.”
People are encouraged to sign up to the floodline service to receive updates for where they live, or where they’re travelling through, directly to their phone.
People can also check Flood Updates – SEPA Floodline for all the latest updates.
Key areas where have flood alerts been issued:
Argyll and Bute
Oban
Mull
Cambletown
Islay
Inveraray
Ayrshire and Arran
Kilmarnock
Ayr
Prestwick
Troon
Arran
Salcoats
Dalmelington
Cumnock
Central Scotland
Stirling
Bridge of Allan
Dunblane
Callander
Falkirk
Dumfries and Galloway
Stranraer
Kircudbright
Dumfries
Lockerbie
Moffat
Scottish Borders
Jedburgh
Hawick
Kelso
Peebles
Eyemouth
West Scotland
Glasgow
Clydebank
Greenock
Paisley
Abington
