The Tories should be 'hanging their head in shame' for the 'mismanagement' that has led to the current cost-of-living crisis, Scotland's Health Secretary has said.

Labour MSP Carol Mochan asked the Scottish Government to respond to our front-page report showing that ambulances were called out to 800 people suffering from hypothermia during December's cold snap.

Scottish Ambulance Service data obtained by The Herald shows that from December 1-18 almost 800 people - 44 a day - were taken to hospital with hypothermia, defined as a temperature of less than 35C.

It can be a medical emergency and elderly people are most at risk.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said today in parliament that the SNP was doing everything it could to mitigate the pressures of soaring energy bills but laid the blame squarely at the door of the UK government.

He said only independence would allow the Scottish Government to take the 'necessary measures' to boost the income of the most vulnerable households.

itizens Advice Scotland said it had been warning for some time that "health would inevitably suffer" if people were forced to cut back on heating in severe weather.

Ms Mochan said: "I'm sure the government understands that there are people in this country who are switching off their heating almost entirely throughout the winter so far due to fear that they simply can't afford it.

"It is clear that the Tories are the architects of this dreadful cost-of-living crisis and the sooner they are replaced with a UK Labour government the better.

"However, it is important to focus on what we can do in this parliament.

"I am aware of the [Scottish Government's] fuel insecurity fund and it was increased to help our most vulnerable but I ask if the government will review the fund and assess whether the funds are actually getting to people.

"We've heard from constituents that perhaps that is not happening in good time and whether it si close to enough when we have seen the lowest temperatures recorded since 2010 in parts of Scotland."

She asked the health secretary if - given the current NHS crisis - vulnerable people suffering from hypothermia would be able to receive treatment if temperatures plunge again.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government shared her concern over the hypothermia cases but added: "The Tories are responsible for the cost crisis that so many households face due to over a decade of austerity.

"Instead of mitigating the constant austerity and cost crisis that is enabled by the Conservative government, far better that we have the power in our hands to be able to take the necessary measures to save families from the impacts of this current cost crisis.

"We are committed to doing everything we can in our power to address the energy cost crisis which is why we announced in our budget statement on December 15 that we will be allocating a further £20million to the fuel insecurity fund.

"The UK government's current energy price cap of £2,500 per annum on average - due to rise from £3000 next April - still leaves energy costheains at an unsustainable level for far too many households."

The Herald's figures show that 799 people were taken to hospital from December 1 to 18 who recorded a temperature of less than 35C.

The highest number of admissions was in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde with 170 taken to hospital in just over two weeks during the cold snap.

Lothian was next with 121 people admitted, followed by Grampian (80) which experienced some of the UK's coldest temperatures.

Emma Harper, SNP MSP for the South of Scotland raised concern that the number of cases would increase if the Tory Government did not "properly support those on low incomes".

Mr Yousaf said in response: "I'm astonished that in response to Emma Harper's very reasonable and rational question that we have complete denial from the Conservative benches about the real harm that they are causing up and down the country through their complete mismanagement of the economy.

"We have repeatedly called for additional funding to increase social security benefits and support low-income households."

"This cost crisis is something that they are responsible for and they should be hanging their heads in shame."



