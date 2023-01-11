An attempt to boycott a new computer game set in the Harry Potter universe because of author JK Rowling’s comments on trans people has apparently failed.

Calls were made to avoid the new game Hogwarts Legacy, which is launching on many platforms next month, because of its connection to the writer.

However, pre-release sales of Howarts Legacy are booming, with industry watchers saying it could become a blockbuster.

Amid growing calls for people to vote with their wallets and not buy the game, last month Ms Rowling clashed with the Youtube personality Jessie Earl, a trans gamer and internet journalist who goes by the moniker ‘Jessiegender’.

The author took umbridge Ms Ear’s posting on social media that she regarded supporting Hogwarts Legacy as “harmful” even if someone already owned the books and the films.

The author replied: “Deeply disappointed @jessiegender doesn't realise purethink is incompatible with owning ANYTHING connected with me, in ANY form.

“The truly righteous wouldn't just burn their books and movies but the local library, anything with an owl on it and their own pet dogs.”

Ms Earl later replied that support for the game would be a "signal" to trans people, adding: "It is not saying you are an active bigot; but to *many* (and I say many, not all, cause the trans community is not monolithic) trans people, it will tell us you care more for entertainment then solidarity with trans people. And it boosts JK Rowling’s platform."

JK Rowling has been a strident critic of trans activism, branding Nicola Sturgeon the ‘destroyer of women’s rights’ over the passing of the Scottish Government’s Gender Recognition Reform bill.

The Bill, passed last month, would allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

The Bill will also allow 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and would reduce the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they can be granted the document.

Ms Rowling’s apparent opposition to rights for trans people has led to her receiving death threats and calls for people to boycott her books.

The game allows players to take the role of a student at Hogwarts

Despite the controversy surrounding the author, Hogwarts Legacy game was the top-selling title on PC distribution platform Steam on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of other high-profile releases such as "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" and "Destiny 2".

It was also the best-selling title in the PlayStation Store's "coming soon" category this week, ahead of other much-anticipated games such as "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" and "Dead Space."

The fan fervour around the game, due to be released on February 10th, has not stopped trans activists and supporters from trying to derail its launch, with some adding ‘transphobic’ tags to the game’s page on Steam, though these were quickly deleted.

Set in the magical school attended by Harry Potter and its chums, the open-world game gives players the chance to play as their own student at Hogwarts in the 1800s, casting spells and meeting magical creatures from the successful films and books.

Despite penning the series, JK Rowling is not thought to be directly involved with Hogwarts Legacy.

On its FAQ page about the game, publishing company Warner Bros.Games said it was "not a new story" from her.

It added: "J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World."