A Scottish restaurant has been crowned the best in the UK, surpassing London’s culinary elite.
Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles was rated number one in the annual top 100 list produced by prestigious restaurant guide Harden’s.
The only Scottish restaurant to have two Michelin Stars was hailed “a memory to be treasured” and praised for luxurious ingredients prepared with “impeccable skill and creativity” and attentive staff who are “knowledgeable in all respects”.
Andrew Fairlie passed away aged 55 in January 2019, more than a decade after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.
His restaurant is now run by his two long-term colleagues Stephen McLaughlin and Dale Dewsbury and serves a signature dish of Home Smoked Scottish Lobster with a Lime and Herb Butter
Diners can expect to pay£155 for the Menu Dégustation (tasting menu), £250 if you pair it with wines.
The Herald’s restaurant critic Ron McKenna said in 2018: “A visit is all it takes to see just how wide the gulf between one Michelin star and two really is. A must-try, even just once.”
Stevie McLaughlin, head chef, said he was “extremely proud” to have achieved the top listing.
He said: “While it is always an honour to receive commendation for the restaurant, the fact that Harden’s Top 100 is diner-led is a special honour and a particular testament to the hard work of the full team to ensure every guest has the best possible experience when they dine with us.
“This time four years ago, we were dealing with the terrible loss of our wonderful friend and mentor, Andrew Fairlie, and committed to maintain his incredible legacy.
“I’m extremely proud that we’re here today achieving these fantastic accolades.
“People knew Andrew as a champion of great food and service, and this ethos remains the same.
He added: “We have a fantastic, talented team who are all invested and continue to be driven to maintain - and exceed - the standards set by Chef Andrew.”
Edinburgh was revealed to be the UK city with the most listings in the top 500 outside of London, with no fewer than 17 restaurants making it into the elite ranking.
Scottish restaurants claimed eight of the top 100 spots with The Kitchin, led by Tom Kitchin, in Leith, ranked fifth in the UK, rising 18 places in a year.
It was followed by Restaurant Martin Wishart in Edinburgh (14) and The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh (31).
Glasgow’s Cail Bruich, led by head chef Lorna McNee, which achieved the first Michelin star in the city in 18 years, was ranked 50th in the list and fifth in Scotland.
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, in Finnieston, was ranked 68th in Harden's top 100.
The restaurant was awarded its first Michelin star just 18 months after opening and offers guests an affordable lunch menu as well as longer tasting dinner menus.
The Peat Inn in Cupar, which is run by by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle and The Cellar in Anstruther also made the top 100.
Head chef Billy Boyter grew up in a house near the harbour in Cellardyke, only five minutes from the restaurant door and represented Scotland at the culinary World Cup and culinary olympics in his youth.
London restaurants made up the lion's share of the top 100 with Evelyn’s Table at The Blue Posts, led by Head Chef James Goodyear, ranked second.
The UK capital’s most famous hotel, The Ritz, was listed 91st best restaurant, five place ahead of Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck Restaurant which has three Michelin stars while celebrity favourite Nobu, was ranked 40th.
The Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2023 diners poll is based on 30,00 reports from a survey of 3,000 diners.
Restaurants at all price levels are listed from street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms, with 2,800 restaurants listed in total.
Scotland currently has 11 Michelin-starred restaurants including Loch Bay, Isle of Eriska Hotel and Condita.
Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, said: “Andrew Fairlie may sadly no longer be with us but his spirit lives on in this restaurant which bears his name.
“Reaching the top spot this year is a huge credit to his long-time lieutenants, head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury.
“It has been an excellent year for Scotland’s representation in the Harden’s Top 100 as a whole, with restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perthshire and Fife featuring.
“This, along with Edinburgh’s fantastic placement as second city with the most listings in the Top 500, is testament to the superb quality and value offered by the country’s restaurant scene.”
Top Scottish restaurants
- Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder
- The Kitchin, Edinburgh.
- Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh
- The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
- Cail Bruich, Glasgow
- Unalome, Glasgow
- The Peat Inn, Cupar
- The Cellar, Anstruther
Full top 100
1
Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder
2
Evelyn’s Table at The Blue Posts, London
3
Waterside Inn, Bray (39)
4
Endo at The Rotunda, London (4)
5
6
Core by Clare Smyth, London (5)
7
Adam Reid at The French, Manchester (40)
8
L’Enclume, Cartmel (19)
9
10
11
Da Terra, Town Hall Hotel, London (3)
12
13
Sorrel, Dorking (13)
14
Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh (61)
15
Hjem, Wall (56)
16
Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton (37)
17
Adam's, Birmingham (29)
18
19
20
Muse, London (24)
21
Lumière, Cheltenham (46)
22
23
The Little Fish Market, Brighton (15)
24
25
26
Hambleton Hall, Hambleton (32)
27
The Forest Side, Grasmere (36)
28
LPM, London (45)
29
Paul Ainsworth at No6, Padstow (85)
30
31
The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
32
SOLA, London (31)
33
The Art School, Liverpool (18)
34
Anglo, London (21)
35
36
A Wong, London (64)
37
Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, Eglwys Fach (7)
38
Meadowsweet, Holt (98)
39
40
Nobu, London (27)
41
Roots, York (97)
42
43
House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne (57)
44
Outlaw's New Road, Port Isaac (74)
45
46
The Latymer, Pennyhill Park Hotel, Bagshot
47
Club Gascon, London (95)
48
ChefsTable at TRUEfoods, Melmerby
49
50
Cail Bruich, Glasgow (59)
51
52
Cornerstone, London (50)
53
Chez Bruce, London (42)
54
55
Trinity, London (47)
56
Aulis London, London (33)
57
58
Bibendum, London (99)
59
60
Opheem, Birmingham (100)
61
62
Restaurant Twenty Two, Cambridge
63
Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac (49)
64
The Angel, Hetton (58)
65
66
Frog by Adam Handling, London (82)
67
68
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
69
Le Gavroche, London (52)
70
71
Pied à Terre, London (44)
72
Ekstedt at The Yard, Great Scotland Yard Hotel, London
73
Mana, Manchester (9)
74
75
Midsummer House, Cambridge (78)
76
The Peat Inn, Cupar (20)
77
Moor Hall, Aughton (16)
78
The Whitebrook, Restaurant with Rooms, Whitebrook (53)
79
80
The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
81
Lyle's, London (66)
82
Sollip, London (88)
83
84
85
Behind, London (51)
86
87
Wilson's, Bristol (80)
88
89
Amaya, London (69)
90
The Olive Tree, Queensberry Hotel, Bath
91
92
93
Sketch, Lecture Room at Library, London
94
95
96
97
Myrtle, London (90)
98
The Small Holding, Goudhurst (25)
99
100
Fraiche, Oxton (28)
