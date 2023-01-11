FORMER transport minister Derek Mackay said that Scottish Government ferry procurement agency Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has a case to answer over whether the award of the ferry fiasco contract to tycoon Jim McColl's shipyard firm awarded illegally.

He admitted the contract for two lifeline ferries should not have been awarded to then independence supporting Mr McColl's Ferguson Marine without mandatory financial guarantees - but insists the scandal is not his or any other minister's fault.

The Scottish Government has pointed the finger of blame at Mr Mackay over the awarding of the contract and he indicated that the shipyard would close if there was an insistence on the mandatory builder's refund guarantee (BRG) meaning it would not have got the contract in October, 2015.

He accepted that there was "some transfer of risk" to the taxpayer if anything went wrong, and accepted it would have been better to have the BRG, but said there was a high level in confidence in Ferguson Marine producing vessels for the CalMac fleet.

He said CMAL had a case to answer for the potentially illegal award of the contract and said he was "convinced" that he was doing the right thing over Ferguson Marine.

He admitted it was a "scandalous state of affairs" and said that the ferry structure was "not fit for purpose", suggesting a merger of all the agencies involved, including CMAL, CalMac and Transport Scotland.

He spoke out in an STV interview a matter of days after Mr Mackay was further implicated in sanctioning the award from the start.

It emerged that the SNP's deputy leader was told that Mr Mackay supported giving a ferry fiasco contract to Ferguson Marine in advance of him initially signing off on the deal.

Keith Brown had come under scrutiny over the scandal, having originally approved Ferguson Marine as preferred bidder for the disastrous £97m contract in August, 2015 as Mr Mackay was on leave.

But an official email emerged showing that Mr Mackay had supported the deal going through to the firm run by then independence-supporting Mr McColl before Mr Brown signed off on it, while a a key adviser to the First Minister was also kept in the loop.

Then First Minister, Alex Salmond, personally intervened to save the yard in 2014 and persuaded Mr McColl, a member of his council of economic advisers, to take it over just a week before the Scottish independence referendum.

The ships, still being built at the Port Glasgow yard, will be over five years late and could cost £340m.

It comes eight months after a missing email detailed that Mr Mackay approved Ferguson Marine being given the final approval the following October - despite concerns surfacing from CMAL that the normal financial safeguards were not in place.

Mr Mackay said: "Ministers acted lawfully at the time and I certainly acted lawfully. Yes, I do think CMAL has a case to answer but I don't want to prejudice that because there is an investigation underway. What I do know is ministers had nothing to do with it. Ministers were very clear in our intentions as to the proper legal procurement exercise that would deliver the best result."

The Herald on Sunday revealed that taxpayers lost over £80m after ministers provided a £106m special incentive to ensure that the ferry fiasco contract could go through without the normal financial safeguards.

The deal was set up to ensure the CalMac ferries contract was given to Ferguson Marine to reassure CMAL which had "severe misgivings" over the yard's inability to provide financial guarantees were not out of pocket if anything went wrong.

But in the end the taxpayer ended up out of pocket to the tune of over £80m when the Inverclyde shipyard firm went under - while the costs of the two ferries at the centre of the debacle continued to escalate.

Documentary evidence shows how ministers sanctioned special financial support for CMAL after it raised concerns about the lack of guarantees should things go wrong.

Ministers approved a £106m public money loan with special provisos to CMAL including a crucial pledge that they would not have to repay anything until after the vessels had been delivered.

And they promised other public funding to cover other performance risks to ensure it did not lose out and further money to meet any debts to ensure CMAL remained in existence.

The £82.5m that had been drawn down from the loan has become a taxpayer loss as CMAL says it was "eliminated" after Ferguson Marine went into insolvency, in August, 2019.

CMAL would normally have been expected to pay off the loan over 25 years using revenue it generates from the fees they get from the lease of vessels like CalMac's ferry fleet and harbour access charges.

Mr Mackay said: "The anticipation was that Ferguson's could complete these vessels on time and on budget. And the the advice I was given was everyone was satisfied that that can be delivered therefore the risk of the BRG being required was very low.

"Because of the financial model that Ferguson's had deployed, they had said that they could not provide a BRG, so the order would not have gone to therapists, Ferguson's would probably have closed and the jobs would have been lost and the order would have gone elsewhere.

"There were jobs involved. There was the potential of a Scottish shipyard delivering vessels for the CalMac fleet which were desperately needed. The evaluation proved to be the case that Ferguson's had the best bid of all the yards."

Mr Mackay insisted that the presence of the BRG did not guarantee delivery but added: "I accept it would have been better to have it".

He added: I am not a minister, and I'm not in government and I'm not a politician. But when I was there, I was making the right decisions by the people of Scotland and I was convinced we were doing the right thing at the time. I felt it was a team approach, a collective decision. I was the lead minister, and when things start to go wrong, I was certainly proactive as a minister as well. So it's very regrettable the way the situation has evolved. But I've also made suggestions as to how it could be improved in the future.

"I understand why islanders are unhappy that the vessels haven't been delivered and I understand why taxpayers are unhappy at the outcome. But again, the decisions were made with the best of intentions and I can only answer for the decisions that I have taken and I've tried to do my best in doing that.

"I don't think any one person is at fault here. I've certainly taken my share of responsibility and beyond that, as you know, I'm no longer in government, but I've tried to be as transparent as possible around this issue."

A spokesperson for Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd said: “CMAL takes very seriously the allegations made last year concerning the procurement of hulls 801 and 802. In addition to a previous independent audit of the procurement process, a comprehensive investigation into those allegations is underway.”