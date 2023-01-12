THE TRANSPORT minister has said that long delays over an £18m CalMac ferry ticketing system, that was first planned nearly ten years ago are unacceptable.

The project now called Ar Turas (Our Journey) was to revolutionise the way in which Scottish Government-controlled ferry operator CalMac interacts with customers, making travel simpler and easier and replace the existing 25-year-old ticketing process.

But there has been growing concern about how long it has taken for the system to materialise, and how it has affected the costs of the project, which some have complained are couched in too much secrecy.

Initial contract estimates had put an eight-year booking and ticketing software contract at between £3m and £9m. CalMac say the “whole life costs” will actually be £18m.

A resurrected attempt to bring in a system which began over four years ago hoped to have a core first phase of a system in place by the summer of 2020.

The Herald on Sunday revealed that after a series of further delays it was not expected till the spring of next year.

Transport Minster who has received criticism over the delay has now told MSPs: " I'm extremely disappointed that there has been a delay in the introduction of Ar Turas, which I do not think is acceptable. My officials and Transport Scotland have engaged with CalMac and have been informed that it will be operational by the spring.

"I will be meeting CalMac next week to seek further assurances to that end."

But Richard Leonard, convenor of the Public Audit Committee which is overseeing publicly funded information and communications technology project said: "Don't islanders dependent on lifeline services, working in fragile economies deserve an explanation deserve urgent action and don't they deserve a lot more honesty from this government."

Ms Gilruth said: "It is absolutely important and vital I think for islanders that we get the implementation of the new system right for Scotland's island communities. CalMac have advised my officials at Transport Scotland that their user acceptance testing has highlighted a number of issues that have been anticipated given the complexity of the number of routes.

"It is really important those issues are addressed before the system is launched. And its supplier has been working to address those issues.

"The member will also understand that I require to have confidence as minister that this new system is going to work for islanders and visitors alike. We'll continue to work with CalMac on achieving that cast iron assurance to ensure this new system will deliver the improvements that passengers and islanders need."

The delayed system was a factor in delays over the production of vital summer lifeline island ferry timetables which had been put back by up to three months, with new concerns about the affect on tourism.

It comes amidst continuing concerns over whether two key lifeline ferries will ever see the light of day, as they both remain languishing at the nationalised Ferguson Marine Inverclyde yard.

Moves for the provision of a new ticketing system to replace the outdated one first emerged in October, 2013, when the ferry operator issued an invitation to tender.

CalMac had hoped to have a new ticketing system in place for winter 2015 as part of a business modernisation project put in place to help it retain an eight-year contract for the Clyde and Hebrides ferry service.

It came as David MacBrayne win 2015 was required to negotiate, and pay a very substantial fee for, a temporary extension of the old Compass system that had been in use for 25 years.

But the contract ended up being at the centre of a legal row, and in 2018, a judge at the Court of Session ordered the IT firm to pay £1.2m in compensation to David MacBrayne over a contractual dispute over the provision of a ticketing system.

Despite not having the new ticketing system in place, David MacBrayne, which had faced stiff competition from private company Serco, won the £1bn tender for the Clyde and Hebrides service.

The latest attempts to find a contractor to supply a “modern, commercial, off the shelf and market-proven ferry booking and ticketing software solution” can be traced back to 2018 when ministers were told procurement was delayed.

The project was supposed to be complete by October 2021, then it was to be up and running by February this year but then was put back to the end of March, before it was announced there would be an October start date. But that again was put back.

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “Work began on the selection of a new e-booking system in late 2019 and implementation commenced in 2021, but the Covid pandemic meant that work on the project was then understandably delayed. Hundreds of CalMac staff are currently being trained in how to operate the new system, and we remain on track for it to go live in Spring 2023.

“While the new system will be easier to use and will offer more choice, the current system works well and customers can continue to book tickets through our website, via our contact centre or in our port offices in the meantime.”