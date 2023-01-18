SHOPPERS seeking energy saving gadgets such as air fryers and heated clothes airers have helped Scottish retailers emerge from "two miserable years" to their best Christmas performance in two decades.

Total sales in Scotland rose by 11.3% in December compared to the year before according to Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) although when adjusted for inflation the year-on-year figure was slashed to just 3.9%.

It comes as it new research found that the price of basic basic groceries such as butter, milk and cheese soared by up to 30% year on year in December.

According to the consumer organisation Which's inflation tracker examining eight retailers found butter and spreads went up an "astonishing" 29.4%, while milk (26.3%), cheese (22.3%), bakery items (19.5%), water (18.6%) and savoury pies, pastries and quiches (18.5%) also saw higher than average price increases.

Meanwhile while wages have grown at their fastest rate in more than 20 years, new research has found it is still failing to keep up with rising prices.

The gap between pay rises and the soaring cost of living remained at record highs in the three months to November, laying bare the struggles facing families across the nation.

According to official figures average pay including and excluding bonuses, rose by 6.4% between September and November compared with the same period in 2021.

It is the fastest growth since 2001, excluding during the height of Covid, but when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell in real terms by 2.6%.

The SRC were celebrating emerging from two years of Covid misery, with retailers “finally able to toast sparkling Christmas sales as 2022 finished with a flourish”.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium said: “December’s retail sales shone compared to recent months, and the comparable month the year before, as shoppers returned to spending and took advantage of the first Christmas in three years without pandemic-era curbs or instructions to shun socialising,” he said.

With the cost of gas and electricity having soared, consumers hungry to save cash on their energy bills this winter helped push up sales north of the border.

Sales of air fryers, slow cookers and heated clothes airers performed well, the consortium’s analysis said, as did blankets and bedding.

And the cold snap in December, which the Met Office recorded as the only colder than average month last year – and at its coldest saw temperatures plunge as low as -17.3C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire – helped improve sales of winter coats and boots, whilst the seasonal festivities and home entertaining lifted purchases of tableware, food and drink.

Total food sales increased by 11.5% compared to December 2021, when they had grown by just 1.2%, and total non-food sales rose by 11%, the consortium’s Retail Sales Monitor figures said.

Mr Lonsdale said: “Retail sales grew by almost 4% in real terms, the highest in three years, and at a much faster rate than during the second half of 2022.

“In gross terms, taking into account inflation and excluding Covid-era distortions, this was the best monthly performance in 20 years.”

But he warned that retailers were “far from being out of the woods yet” with a challenging few months because of high inflation, rising interest rates and energy prices which are leading to a reduction in non-essential spending.

"It's an industry in transition with retailers navigating their own costs crunch, cash-conscious consumers, and the twin challenges of the economic legacy of Covid and inflationary pressures. With the spotlight turning to the year ahead the fact is many of these headwinds remain, requiring policymakers to show dexterity towards keeping a tight lid on the regulatory costs under their control," he said.

But, despite retailers seeing good sales, Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said the the volume of goods people were buying was significantly down compared to 12 months ago, which could largely be put down to goods costing more.

He said: “With Christmas behind us, retailers are facing a challenging few months as consumers manage rising interest rates and energy prices by reducing their non-essential spending, and industrial action across a number of sectors could also impact sale.

“The strong demand across certain categories that has protected some retailers will undoubtedly fall away so we can expect high street casualties as we head into the spring.

“The first half of the year will be tough for retail and a case of survival of the fittest, but we expect to see demand increase as 2023 progresses.”

The Which groceries analysis found that despite cheapest supermarkets according to its monthly price analysis, Lidl prices went up the most (21.1%) in December, followed closely by Aldi (20.8%). Asda had the third highest inflation but was closer to the average of 15% (15.4%).

Food price inflation rose the least at Ocado where prices went up 10.5%, followed by Morrisons (12.9%), Tesco (13.7%) and Waitrose (14.5%).

Which is campaigning for all supermarkets to ensure that budget line items that enable a healthy diet are widely available and particularly in areas where people are most in need. They say they should make pricing and offers more transparent and provide targeted promotions to support people that are struggling most with access to affordable food.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that real wages fell 3.9% in September to November compared to the year before.

The real wage figure works out how much better or worse off people are after taking into account consumer prices index inflation (CPI).

It is the same fall as registered in October’s figures, and is the joint highest drop in real earnings since the three months to April 2009, when they dropped by 4.5%.

Pay rose by 6.4% in the three months – 7.2% in the private sector and 3.3% for public sector workers.

And the pay gap between public and private sector pay is also near a record high.

Private sector wages grew 7.2% annually in the three months to November, which was more than double that of the 3.3% increase in the public sector, according to the ONS.

The gap between public and private sector pay is also near a record high.

ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said: “The real value of people’s pay continues to fall, with prices still rising faster than earnings.

“This remains amongst the fastest drops in regular earnings since records began.”

It comes as people try to find ways to deal with the ballooning cost of living.

To try to avoid real-term pay cuts, many workers abandoned their workplaces to strike in November. The 467,000 working days lost to labour disputes was the highest since November 2011.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The single best way to help people’s wages go further is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

“We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone.”

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “The figures show the Tories are totally bereft of ideas when it comes to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, growing the economy and supporting people into work.

“Real wages are plummeting, almost two-and-a-half million people are out of work because of sickness, and far too many people – especially the over-50s – aren’t getting the support they need to either stay in work or to go back to work.”

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Workers have been losing hundreds of pounds from their annual pay over the last year.

“But in the public sector, Conservative ministers are dragging their heels on meaningful negotiations. That’s why staff have had no choice but to use their right to strike to defend their pay.

“The Conservative Government will not resolve pay disputes by rushing in new laws that attack the right to strike.

“The best way to settle disputes is around the negotiating table – and with credible pay offers that protect workers from rising prices.”