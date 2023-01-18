CHEAPER fuel and clothes has helped ease the rate of inflation slightly to 10.5% but remains at one of the highest levels for 40 years as the cost of living crisis continues.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the a drop in the cost of motor fuels led to the decline in the core consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation along with cheaper clothing and footwear, and recreation and culture.

The inflation rate dipped from 10.7% in November and its recent peak of 11.1% in October.

The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to halve the rate of inflation this year as one of the key cornerstones of his plans for the economy.

But the ONS said consumers were still being hit with higher prices in restaurants and hotels, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Millions of people are struggling with the cost of living which has been rising steadily as Covid restrictions eased and Russia launched its assault on Ukraine.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said the drop was helped by the price of petrol falling by 8p a litre and diesel prices slumping 16p over the course of December. Average petrol and diesel prices stood at £1.55 and £1.79 per litre in December 2022.

“Inflation eased slightly in December, although still at a very high level, with overall prices rising strongly during the last year as a whole," he said.

“Prices at the pump fell notably in December, with the cost of clothing also dropping back slightly.”

“Food costs continue to spike, with prices also rising in shops, cafes and restaurants,” he added.

The slow dip in inflation may not be good news for borrowers, as the Bank of England could continue its programme of interest rate increases to bring inflation to its 2% target.

The Bank of England has been raising interests since December 2021 to quell rising prices and has gone from .... to 0.25% to 3.5%.

Some experts believe the central bank was likely to increase rates by between 0.25% and 0.5% when it holds its next rate-setting meeting in February.

Increasing interest rates is seen as a way to control inflation by raising the costs of borrowing in the belief it will mean people will save more and spend less which usually means that the prices of those things rise more slowly.

Last week, the Bank of England's chief economist Huw Pill said inflation may prove to be more persistent in the UK than in other countries.

The chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government's “central objective” is to halve inflation over the next year.

Inflation is the “root cause of the anger that people feel” at the moment, Hunt says, referring to the wave of strikes the UK is seeing.

Reducing inflation "will deal with the anger of public sector workers who are seeing their pay eroded," he says.

It will also "deal with the pressure that pensioners are seeing when they are doing their weekly shop, the pressure on businesses worried sometimes about their viability," he says.

But Labour hit out at the Government’s economic policies and said inflation was still five times the 2% target.

Energy costs are also set to surge once again in the spring, when the Government scales back its support package, capping gas and electricity bills at £3,000 a year, up from £2,500 currently.

Business groups also raised concerns over the impact of high inflation on firms across the UK, with consumer spending being reined in due to the cost crisis and Government support for companies also set to be trimmed considerably from April.

The British Chambers of Commerce said that while the peak of inflation appears to have passed, rising prices were still “far and away the top issue” affecting businesses.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said there was still a long way to go before inflation reverts to normal levels.

"For now, the ‘new normal’ of high inflation and rising interest rates threaten to squeeze household finances further.

“Inflation might be cooling, largely owing to a fall in prices at the pump and in clothing, but this is offset by rises in everyday goods and services. The continued rise in food prices continues to be a pain point for many Britons – with those on low income hit hardest as they spend a greater portion of their incomes in food.

“It has been a volatile couple of years for personal finances and more of the same is expected in 2023. As such it remains important to keep on top of your finances. The headline inflation figure can dramatically differ from your own personal inflation number, so it is worth keeping tabs on your spending habits. It may be easier said than done, but where possible, look for ways to boost your savings and pay down debt.”