They are deep and dark mysterious tunnels which were carved by the ancient people of Scotland whose purpose baffles scholars to this day.
Often found beneath the remains of Iron Age dwellings and settlements, the hand-carved channels could have been used for storage, a ritual site, or even as a safe space to hide from marauding invaders.
Probing the secrets of these ‘souterrains’ - named from a French phrase meaning underground passageway – has always been tedious and back-breaking work, forcing archaeologists to explore narrow confined crawlspaces often choked with centuries of rubble.
But now technology is being used to speed up the process – and deliver maps of the age-old tunnels in detail never seen before.
A team of archaeologists are using lasers to map out souterrains scattered about the Scottish Highlands at various sites that have previously been explored.
READ MORE: Orkney's 'Elder' raises questions over Iron Age fish consumption
The method used involves a device called a Leica BLK360 laser scanner to study the site, which fires lasers at the walls 10,000 times a second.
This creates a detailed 3D image of the site, from which measurements can be taken.
These measurements then produce an interactive map of the souterrain, allowing archaeologists to study it without ever stepping foot in the dank tunnel.
A team led by Graeme Cavers, of AOC Archaeology, is using the new technology to conduct research in a way impossible to do by hand.
Manual measurements using a device called a theodolite—difficult to use in dark, cramped tunnels—have been replaced by these laser scanners, which have improved markedly in the past few decades.
“They used to connect to an external laptop,” says Graeme cavers of AOC Archaology. “The data could only be recorded as fast as that connection. It was done over an Ethernet cable, so it was relatively fast.
“But even then, the first laptops that I used with a scanner had 2 gigabytes of RAM. That was top of the range. And a laptop cost an awful lot of money in those days.”
READ MORE: Bronze Age pot goes on display near where it was unearthed decades ago
Researchers turned their lasers on the Cracknie souterrain started February 2022. Cracknie, located in Borgies Forest, Scotland, is one of the best-preserved Iron Age souterrains in the country.
The tunnel was built 2,000 years ago and is 13 meters long and one meter high.
Some believe the tunnels were used for storage, but others claim they were used for unknown spiritual or religious practices, or even to imprison slaves and hostages.
A map of the souterrain
But now the full structure can be analysed above from the comfort of a computer screen, with a fraction of the effort required before.
“To do the equivalent of what we did with a theodolite, you would be there a long time,” Cavers said.
Forestry and Land Scotland, which enlisted the archaeologists for the project said: "Souterrains are still an enigma.
“Perhaps they were for storage, such as grain in sealed pots or dairy products like cheese,” Matt Ritchie, resident archaeologist at Forestry and Land Scotland, told Wired magazine.
“Perhaps they were for security, keeping valuables safe, or slaves or hostages secure. Or perhaps they were for ceremonial purposes, for household rituals, like a medieval shrine or private chapel.”
"[Cracknie souterrain] is one of the most important scheduled monuments on Scotland's national forests and land.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here