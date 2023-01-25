Premieres showcasing stars including Kelly Macdonald, Paul Mescal and Emily Watson will feature at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival (GFF).
The full programme for the festival has been released detailing the movies which will grace the silver screens around the city while the event is running.
There will be 70 films making their UK debut, 22 world, international and European premieres and six Scottish movies being seen in Scotland for the first time,
The premieres include the ‘Typist Artist Pirate King’, which stars Kelly Macdonald and Monica Dolan and tells the story of real-life, outsider artist Audrey Amiss whose “extraordinary” body of work was only discovered after her death.
The festival will open with the premiere of the Glasgow-shot Girl, a story about a refugee and her 11-year-old daughter trying to make a new life in Scotland.
Déborah Lukumuena and Le'Shantey Bonsu in Girl
Other highlights include Paul Mescal and Emily Watson in God’s Creatures, which is set in a close-knit Irish community ripped apart by allegations of sexual assault, while Nicolas Cage plays a seasoned buffalo hunter in Gabe Polsky’s Western titled Butcher’s Crossing.
READ MORE: FrightFest 2023 - Horror film festival's Glasgow line up revealed
Allan Hunter, co-director of GFF, who will be retiring after this year’s festival, said: “It is always a thrill to raise the curtain on the GFF programme.
“The string of hand-picked gems for 2023 stretches from glorious, new work by homegrown talent to the very best that world cinema has to offer.”
Mr Hunter said: “Girl and Polite Society are just the two cherries on the cake of the festival which is brimming with goodness.”
He added: “If you love movies then where else would you want to be in March?”
World premieres include The Freedom Machine, in which Scottish film curator Jo Reid uses archive footage to explore how women used the bicycle as a means to emancipation, while James Price, the man dubbed the Springburn Scorsese, returns with Dog Days, which explores the story of a musically gifted, homeless Dundee man.
Paul Mescal in God's Creatures
Glasgow Film Festival 2023 will close on March 12 with the UK premiere of We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor’s feature debut, Polite Society.
For its 2023 Country Focus, the festival is focusing on Spain, showcasing a collection of eight contemporary films from that country.
Among the retrospectives, the In the Driving Seat strand will feature women taking charge of their lives with free screenings of titles including Bonnie and Clyde, It Happened One Night, Pierrot Le Fou and Thelma & Louise.
Almost four in 10 (39%) of the feature films at this year’s festival are directed by women, excluding the free retrospective and the Gloria Grahame season.
READ MORE: From Babylon to The Whale, our pick of the best new movies
Allison Gardner, co-director of GFF, said that the festival is in a good place and “runs a different model” to the Edinburgh International Film Festival which ceased trading after administrators were called in last year.
She said: “I have been very strict over the years about how we spend our budget, we work to a balanced budget, that’s how we do things, so we know what we’re getting in income and then we look at expenditure.
“So we are in a good place and it’s really exciting for us to put on GFF23 after a couple of turbulent years where we were wholly online for 2021, 2022 we were not quite sure where we were going to go.”
She added: “We are just really looking forward to 2023 so yes we are in a good position.”
Tickets for the full GFF23 programme go on sale at 12 noon on Monday January 30 from GFT Box Office, online at www.glasgowfilm.org/festival and via telephone: 0141 332 6535
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here