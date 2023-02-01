The tales, traditions and history of the Highlands and Islands will be on the "world's stage" thanks to a unique project.
Six museums from across the Highlands and Islands have been chosen to take part in a first-of-its-kind initiative which will allow them to showcase their incredible collections to visitors as far afield as the United States, where up to 8% claim they are of Scottish descent.
Inverness Museum and Art Gallery; Gairloch Museum; Highlanders’ Museum; Cromarty Courthouse Museum; Clyne Heritage Society (Brora Heritage Centre), and Stromness Museum, Orkney will be guided to create digitised version of their exhibitions
Arts and culture leaders say the initiative will help Scottish museums to expand their global reach, helping bring the storied history of the Highlands and Islands to a wider audience.
The project is a collaboration between XpoNorth Digital and the world’s most downloaded museum app, Smartify, which has around three million users worldwide.
The app will allow smartphone users from all over the world to view exhibitions, a multi-media tour and even an e-shop.
Gairloch Museum focuses on the north-west area of the region and includes a replica croft house and archives focussing on the involvement of local residents in World War I.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders’ Museum at Fort George will be featuring artefacts and documents relating to the Highland military and the Cromarty Courthouse Museum will recount the harsh judicial processes that took place within the seaport’s eighteenth-century courthouse.
Brora’s industrial past will be shared through the contributions of its Heritage Centre, while, moving further north still, Stromness Museum will showcase the Orkney archipelago’s extraordinary history, dating back to the Neolithic period and beyond.
Lorna Cruickshank, Curatorial Manager at the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery said: “High Life Highland’s Inverness Museum & Art Gallery (IMAG) is delighted to have the opportunity to take part in the programme, as it will help our charity to extend the accessibility of our museum collections.
"Smartify will support the museum to meet the needs and expectations of an ever-changing audience; local people, international visitors, and those with access needs.
"The museum looks forward to working with the Smartify team to re-charge the museum’s interpretation and enable new and fresh stories to be told”.
Janette Parker, Curator at Stromness Museum, added: “The Trustees and staff at Stromness Museum are delighted that we have been chosen to benefit from the opportunity to work with XpoNorth Digital and Smartify on this project.
"This will enable us to raise our profile and attract more visitors to share our amazing collections with”.
Freya Samuel has been appointed to guide the museums through the process of digitising their content.
Nicola Henderson, Digital Heritage Specialist at XpoNorth Digital, said "With over three million users worldwide, Smartify offers a fantastic platform for connecting regional, national, and international audiences with the long and impressive biography of the Scottish Highlands and Islands”.
Smartify is available on iOS and Android from the App Store and Google Play and the web via app.smartify.org.
