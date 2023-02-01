Emergency services are currently in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon, after unexploded ordnance was discovered on Wednesday morning.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to the scene.

Nearby Invergordon Academy has been locked down and the public have been urged to stay away from the area.

The school Tweeted that it had closed due to an “ongoing” police incident.

A statement on the school’s website also states: “Invergordon Academy will be closed today (01.02.23) due to an ongoing Police incident. We expect to be back open tomorrow”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found.

“A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted.

“Police in Invergordon are currently dealing with an incident at Castle Avenue and as a result a portion of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut.

“Davidson Drive is also shut with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic permitted.

“Invergordon Academy will be closed until this incident reaches a conclusion.

“Members of the public are requested to stay away from the area in the meantime.”