A school in the Highlands has been shut down after an ‘unexploded device’ was found in the area.
Emergency services are currently in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon, after unexploded ordnance was discovered on Wednesday morning.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were called to the scene.
Nearby Invergordon Academy has been locked down and the public have been urged to stay away from the area.
The school Tweeted that it had closed due to an “ongoing” police incident.
A statement on the school’s website also states: “Invergordon Academy will be closed today (01.02.23) due to an ongoing Police incident. We expect to be back open tomorrow”
Invergordon Academy Closed – 01.02.23 https://t.co/9vv8twhTpO— Invergordon Academy (@InvergordonA) February 1, 2023
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found.
“A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted.
“Police in Invergordon are currently dealing with an incident at Castle Avenue and as a result a portion of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut.
“Davidson Drive is also shut with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic permitted.
“Invergordon Academy will be closed until this incident reaches a conclusion.
“Members of the public are requested to stay away from the area in the meantime.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here