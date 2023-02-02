Train services have been disrupted after a gas leak led to the closure of a railway line.

Engineers are working to repair the leak which was discovered near the line in Carnoustie, Angus, on Wednesday.

Network Rail Scotland said the line via Carnoustie will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, and a 50-metre exclusion zone is in place around the site.

ScotRail said it has implemented an emergency timetable for Thursday.

Where possible, southbound trains will start and terminate at Dundee and limited replacement buses have been confirmed at Aberdeen and Dundee.

ScotRail said it also has ticket acceptance in place with Stagecoach between Dundee and Arbroath.

Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) tweeted: “Our engineers are working to repair our gas network in Carnoustie following third party damage.