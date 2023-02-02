Police have closed a main road in Glasgow as firefighters battle a blaze.

Great Western Road is shut in both directions in the Knightswood area due to the fire at a commercial premises.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out shortly after 8.30am on Thursday and five fire appliances are on the scene.

Photo by Robyn Mulgrew (Image: Photo by Robyn Mulgrew)

Pic: Robyn Mulgrew/Glasgow Times

A spokesman for the service said: “We were alerted at 8.34am on Thursday to reports of a building fire at Great Western Road, Glasgow.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two appliances and one aerial appliance to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a fire within a commercial premises.

“A further two appliances were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire.

“No casualties have been reported.”

The road is now closed eastbound at Blairdardie Drive. Tabard Road is also closed to stop access to westbound closure within Great Western Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Smoke could be seen billowing across the area and blanketing nearby roads.

One eyewitness told The Herald's Sister paper the Glasgow Times that levels of smoke in the area were 'really bad'.