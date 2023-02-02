MORE THAN 200,000 Scots homeowners face mortgage bills rising by hundreds of pounds a year after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to their highest level for 14 years.

The baser rate has now hit 4%, as the Bank continues to battle inflation, the highest it has been since October 2008.

The increase from 3.5%, will put more pressure on mortgage payers and businesses struggling to pay off their loans.

This is the 10th meeting in a row at which the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise UK borrowing costs.

Homeowners on Standard Variable Rates (SVRs) or tracker mortgages, which fluctuate with the Bank of England rate, will be hit the hardest by the latest increase.

Industry estimates suggest around 200,000 Scots are on variable rate loans.

Repayments had already increased by hundreds of pounds per year since the base rate rises began in December, 2021.

More than 100,000 fixed-rate mortgage deals which it is estimated are scheduled to end during 2022 in Scotland will also be hit.

UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt says the government supports the Bank of England’s decision to lift UK interest rates by half a percentage point to 4% today.

Hunt said the rate rise will help bring inflation down.

He said: "Inflation is a stealth tax that is the biggest threat to living standards in a generation, so we support the Bank’s action today so we succeed in halving inflation this year.

“We will play our part by making sure government decisions are in lockstep with the Bank’s approach, including by resisting the urge right now to fund additional spending or tax cuts through borrowing, which will only add fuel to the inflation fire and prolong the pain for everyone.”

UK inflation was 10.5% in December, over five times above the Bank of England's target of 2%.

The Bank said that the UK is still headed for a recession, but stressed that the economic downturn could be shallower and shorter than previously expected.

It expects the economy to “fall slightly” in 2023 as energy costs and other prices continue to ease.

But it forecast that the inflation rate will continue to slow this year and firms are likely to hold off on making redundancies.

The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted seven to two in favour of the 10th consecutive rate rise, but then indicated that future policy decisions would depend on the economic data ahead.

"UK domestic inflationary pressures have been firmer than expected," the MPC said

Explaining further, it writes in its report: "Headline CPI inflation has begun to edge back and is likely to fall sharply over the rest of the year as a result of past movements in energy and other goods prices."

But, it adds, "the labour market remains tight and domestic price and wage pressures have been stronger than expected, suggesting risks of greater persistence in underlying inflation".

“If there were to be evidence of more persistent [inflationary] pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required,” it said.