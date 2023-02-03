A trio of Scottish comedians have been picked to bring down the curtain on this year’s Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF).

Veteran Janey Godley, upcoming TikTok comic Paul Black and Denniston’s Susie McCabe will lead the line-up at the Closing Gala on Sunday 2nd April.

The announcement comes as Janey Godley, who is battling cancer, has embarked on what she has called the 'last tour of this life.'

Paul Black has announced a national tour, after his two shows at the King's Theatre during the festival have already sold out.

Organisers have said that alongside the presentation of the first ever Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award, the closing gala will see Godley and Black joined by comedians Liam Farrelly, Marc Jennings, Scott Agnew, Weegie Hink Ae That?! and Jay Lafferty - all compered by Susie McCabe.

Judy Murray and the third Murray brother, Duncan, are also set to appear. More acts are still to be announced.

Janey Godley

Over the course of three weeks in March and April, 37 venues will host over 380 events, featuring established favourites, up-and-coming Scottish talent and performers from around the world, with festival organisers promising “something for everyone”.

Frankie Boyle will open the festival’s 20th year, with the comedy legend bringing his Lap of Shame show to the King’s Theatre on March 15.

Scottish comedians Fern Brady and Marc Jennings will also be performing at the venue during the festival’s 19 days, along with the likes of Stewart Lee and BBC Radio’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

Festival Director, Krista MacDonald said: "Our closing gala will be the perfect opportunity to showcase the talent that helps to make Glasgow the funniest city in the world, and we're delighted that Janey, Judy and Paul will lead the exciting line-up that celebrates Glasgow, as we make history by awarding the first ever Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award."