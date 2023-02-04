A FOURTH vessel was sidelined from lifeline services after a delay in returning from an overhaul.

It comes as further problems with the propellor on the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles meant it could no longer provide even a freight service to Arran on Friday - having been taken off passenger duty due a problem with its bow visor hook.

The 27-year-old MV Loch Bhrusda was supposed to have been released from its annual overhaul on January 25, according to an official schedule, but it has now emerged that it has been unable to operate services linking the island of Berneray with Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris.

It was originally due to operate the route from Wednesday, while MV Loch Portain was heading for its annual maintenance check.

The delay meant that all vehicle sailings were cancelled on Friday and Saturday between Berneray and Leverburgh.

CalMac said the delay in MV Loch Bhrusda's availability was "due to delays within the annual overhaul programme, combined with current forecast weather on passage".

The state-owned ferry operator CalMac has brought in a passenger-only charter from Uist Sea Tours to run services from yesterday until Sunday.

It was not immediately clear what the issue is that has caused the delay to the emergence of MV Loch Bhrusda and CalMac said that it was "unconfirmed" when it will return saying only that the vessel is "on passage as weather allows".

Yesterday afternoon a third CalMac vessel that was sidelined to passengers returned to service after repairs.

An ongoing issue with 31-year-old MV Loch Dunvegan meant it was removed from service to and from Rhubodach on the Isle of Bute, and a replacement vessel MV Isle of Cumbrae had to be drafted in.

Issues first surfaced on Wednesday morning and engineers discovered an issue with the main drive coupling on the main engine that needs repaired.

Concerns have previously been raised about disruption being felt across the network as the depleted ageing fleet was redeployed to try and cope with the loss of both 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles and 30-year-old MV Caldeonian Isles to passengers.

MV Hebridean Isles first hit problems on Boxing Day and has been on and off service with bow issues while serving passengers to Arran with MV Isle of Arran. It ended up as freight-only service to the island two weeks ago. It is unclear when it will return to providing normal passenger services.

Yesterday it emerged that a problem affecting one of the vessel's propellors meant the freight service to Arran was cancelled.

CalMac said that they were working on a repair plan to return the vessel to service.

It was undertaking sea trials late on Friday before she re-enters service.

Sam Bourne, chairman of the Arran Ferry Action Group said: "It is Friday evening. We need to know if she is in service. the timetable changes are crazy right now. How can people keep up with it."

It had been expected to support services to and from Islay with the MV Isle of Arran for an overhaul for two months from tomorrow as part of the rejigging of the network through the state-owned service's programme to improve fleet sustainability through its overhaul programme.

But it appears neither vessel will be able to make it.

CalMac have now decided to cut the Islay service to a single vessel and drafted in MV Finlaggan until February 16. But it was supposed to provide services for a month from next Monday to and from North Uist through a temporary timetable brought in by the closure of Skye's Uig harbour for essential repairs.

MV Isle of Arran has been serving Arran for weeks on its own because of the issues with Hebridean Isles, cutting the number of available vehicle spaces to about half. It is expected to remain solo till at least February 16.

Meanwhile, issues discovered with engines, including a turbocharger rotor and bearings and steelwork has meant the return to service of MV Caledonian Isles could be delayed for up to five weeks.

The vessel was originally withdrawn from the Ardrossan-Brodick route for annual maintenance.

According to CalMac the overhaul was due to conclude on last Friday after being in dry dock for nearly a month with more than £1m of scheduled work being done to the vessel, including engine servicing.

But the inspections uncovered further issues including damage to both engines with the estimate for a return at three to five weeks.

The vessel, which carries 1000 passengers and 110 cars, was out for weeks just last Easter due to an engine failure.

Before the new year a third of the 14 major vessels 35-year-old MV Isle of Mull was found to have suffered hull rust issues and subsequently engine issues and was sidelined for weeks.

It was to emerge from its month-long annual overhaul on December 23 but remained out of action nearly three weeks later.

One ferry user group official said: "Just when you think one ferry will be fixed, there is a problem with another.

"Delays on a return from overhaul shows there may well have been unforeseen problems that the schedule did not allow for, and the knock on effect is islanders are hit with services cut.

"It has to be said and said loudly and clearly that this continuing farce that is our ferry services is unacceptable and the government must intervene."

Some 18 of of CalMac's 35 working ferries deployed across Scotland are now over 25 years old.

Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one intitially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are at least five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery were due to soar from £97m to at least £350m.