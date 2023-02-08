Annual consumer research of more than 1,000 people in November and December found one in ten (11%) are skipping meals due to rising food costs - with parents hit particularly hard by this.

And one in five (22%) of more than 250 parents in the Scottish survey are prioritising feeding other family members over eating themselves.

heTt proportion of people worried about food prices has risen by 10 percentage points to almost nine in 10 (87%) in December 2022, compared to eight in 10 (77%) in 2021 and six in 10 (63%) in 2020.

The annual survey by the consumer organisation Which found that if Scots consumers tried to maintain the same spending habits they would need to spend an additional £40 per week - or around £2,080 a year - on food, energy and fuel in December 2022 compared with December 2021. That would mean almost a third (29%) of their household expenditure would be spent on just these essential goods.

The consumer organisation said that with the UK heading into recession, mortgages and rent costs rising and the energy price guarantee becoming less generous from April, Scottish consumers will only face further financial pressures in 2023.

It is campaigning for all essential businesses – energy firms, broadband providers and supermarkets – to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet.

It said supermarkets must ensure that budget line items are widely available, make pricing and offers more transparent and provide targeted promotions to support people that are struggling most with access to affordable food.

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: "It's hugely concerning that people in Scotland are losing sleep, skipping meals and sitting in the cold due to rising prices.

"As the cost of living crisis puts huge pressure on household finances, we are calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and broadband providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”

The study also found that Scots households have had to make adjustments to cover essential spending.

Nearly six in 10 (56%) consumers in Scotland said their household had made at least one adjustment to cover essential spending in the last month, up from nearly half (48%) in 2021 and nearly four in 10 (37%) in 2020. The most common adjustment was cutting back on essentials - which increased to four in 10 (39%) from a quarter (25%) in 2021.

And some household types are being hit harder than others by the cost of living crisis. Nearly three in four (72%) of parents in Scotland surveyed had to make adjustments to cover essential spending, compared to just over a third (35%) of pensioners.

Only four in 10 (37%) working-age parents surveyed in Scotland say that they are living comfortably or doing alright - compared to half (50%) of Scottish consumers overall.

The financial pressures are causing widespread emotional harm among Scottish consumers.

Nearly half (45%) of consumers in Scotland said that concerns around the cost of living have left them feeling anxious and more than a fifth (22%) said they were struggling to sleep due to worries about the cost of living.

One 34-year-old woman said: “I'm severely depressed and worried all the time about being able to pay my bills and have enough money to feed and clothe my kids as well as electricity and gas to heat my home. It’s having a massive effect on my mental health, I feel anxious and stressed out all the time”.

Scottish Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson said: "This is the devastating toll that the cost of living crisis is taking on families across Scotland."