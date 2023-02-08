A FIFTH of parents in Scotland are feeding family members before themselves in the cost of living crisis.
Annual consumer research of more than 1,000 people in November and December found one in ten (11%) are skipping meals due to rising food costs - with parents hit particularly hard by this.
And one in five (22%) of more than 250 parents in the Scottish survey are prioritising feeding other family members over eating themselves.
heTt proportion of people worried about food prices has risen by 10 percentage points to almost nine in 10 (87%) in December 2022, compared to eight in 10 (77%) in 2021 and six in 10 (63%) in 2020.
The annual survey by the consumer organisation Which found that if Scots consumers tried to maintain the same spending habits they would need to spend an additional £40 per week - or around £2,080 a year - on food, energy and fuel in December 2022 compared with December 2021. That would mean almost a third (29%) of their household expenditure would be spent on just these essential goods.
The consumer organisation said that with the UK heading into recession, mortgages and rent costs rising and the energy price guarantee becoming less generous from April, Scottish consumers will only face further financial pressures in 2023.
It is campaigning for all essential businesses – energy firms, broadband providers and supermarkets – to do more to help consumers struggling to make ends meet.
It said supermarkets must ensure that budget line items are widely available, make pricing and offers more transparent and provide targeted promotions to support people that are struggling most with access to affordable food.
Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: "It's hugely concerning that people in Scotland are losing sleep, skipping meals and sitting in the cold due to rising prices.
"As the cost of living crisis puts huge pressure on household finances, we are calling on businesses in essential sectors like food, energy and broadband providers to do more to help customers get a good deal and avoid unnecessary or unfair costs and charges during this crisis.”
The study also found that Scots households have had to make adjustments to cover essential spending.
Nearly six in 10 (56%) consumers in Scotland said their household had made at least one adjustment to cover essential spending in the last month, up from nearly half (48%) in 2021 and nearly four in 10 (37%) in 2020. The most common adjustment was cutting back on essentials - which increased to four in 10 (39%) from a quarter (25%) in 2021.
And some household types are being hit harder than others by the cost of living crisis. Nearly three in four (72%) of parents in Scotland surveyed had to make adjustments to cover essential spending, compared to just over a third (35%) of pensioners.
Only four in 10 (37%) working-age parents surveyed in Scotland say that they are living comfortably or doing alright - compared to half (50%) of Scottish consumers overall.
The financial pressures are causing widespread emotional harm among Scottish consumers.
Nearly half (45%) of consumers in Scotland said that concerns around the cost of living have left them feeling anxious and more than a fifth (22%) said they were struggling to sleep due to worries about the cost of living.
One 34-year-old woman said: “I'm severely depressed and worried all the time about being able to pay my bills and have enough money to feed and clothe my kids as well as electricity and gas to heat my home. It’s having a massive effect on my mental health, I feel anxious and stressed out all the time”.
Scottish Labour finance spokesman Daniel Johnson said: "This is the devastating toll that the cost of living crisis is taking on families across Scotland."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel