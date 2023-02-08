Police Scotland said the girl was reported missing from the Borders on Sunday night, before being found at a property in the town at around 9.30pm the following day.

The man is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: “I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident. The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.

“We believe this incident to be contained and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

“There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time.”