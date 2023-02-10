However, experts say the costs of establishing fully equipped workshops has threatening the future of silversmithing.

Now, thanks to a “generous bequest” a national centre is to be launched which aims to ensure a thriving future for one of the country’s most ancient crafts.

The Scottish Goldsmiths Trust (SGT) has forged a partnership with Marchmont House, in the Borders, which has been a home for “makers and creators” since 1750.

Up to five silversmiths at a time will be based at the new centre where they can design and create stunning pieces from precious metals.

The workshop is being fully equipped with the entire collection of tools, machinery and books built up by celebrated Scottish master silversmith Graham Stewart, of Dunblane, who died in 2020.

This is a place where some of the finest contemporary established and early career silversmiths will be able to carry forward Scotland’s world-renowned and ancient traditions in new and exciting ways.

These include the tools used to create a magnificent sculpture, based on the Honours of Scotland, which the Queen presented to the Scottish Parliament on the opening of its new building in 2004 – and which is the starting point for tours of the building.

The SGT convened a panel of acclaimed silversmiths to select four “exceptional” tenants for the workshop – with the final bench being reserved for short-term residencies.

They will be part of a wider creative community, based at Marchmont House, which is dedicated to carrying forward the spirit of the Arts & Crafts Movement.

Three of the silversmiths are already living on the great estate, near Greenlaw, and have been helping with the transformation of the 19th-century former kennels which is being transformed into the new workshop.

The workshop’s Master Silversmith is Ryan McClean, who made the beautiful cake-top decoration for the Queen’s 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebration cake and whose work is included in the V&A permanent collection.

Mr McClean, who is originally from Morar in the Scottish Highlands, has been based in Sheffield (a hub of UK silversmithing), but seized the opportunity to return to Scotland when the Marchmont opportunity arose.

He said: “I really wanted to come here because Marchmont has such a creative community, the workshop is going to be fantastic and it will be such a great environment to work in.

"I also hope that having a new home for silversmithing in Scotland will help raise awareness and interest in the craft.”

The workshop, created by SGT in partnership with Marchmont House (as part of their Creative Spaces) and with support from Marchmont Makers Foundation, will be officially opened on March 25, as part of the At Home with Silver Weekend.

Visitors will learn how Scotland’s ancient tradition of silversmithing is practised today.

The other tenants were selected for the quality of their work and future potential.

Hannah Keddie trained at Duncan of Jordanstone in Dundee and her work is inspired by the flora and fauna of Highlands coastlines.

Katie Watson, from North Berwick, is inspired by her love of Arran and her walks through woodlands, along the coast and across mountains.

Despite her talent and dedication she feared that the impact of Covid, the lack of professional opportunities and the expense of setting up her own workshop might threaten her dreams.

She said: “The workshop will be absolutely amazing for silversmithing in Scotland because there definitely need to be more places where people can go to learn about it.

“I remember thinking at university, and towards the end of Covid, ‘what am I going to do?’. It was quite stressful, and I thought that maybe I’d have to put things on hold.

“Having somewhere to set up a business, with all the equipment and the tools, and being around the other makers will be great - I love all their work, it’ll be so inspiring.”

Scott Smith, from near Portsoy in Aberdeenshire, uses woodchips from spoons he carves as part of his silver work, uses some of the same ancient hammering and raising techniques as the Picts.

He said: “During lockdown I was at home on the farm again, after being in Glasgow for six years, so I reconnected with the area and the woodlands.

“My work became about the sense of home and identity I have in Scotland.

“This is also influenced by the exhibits at the National Museum of Scotland with its Pictish collections and archaeological finds like the Galloway hoard.

“When I heard about this opportunity it was just great. I really admire the aims of SGT in celebrating traditional craft and contemporary ways. And then I fell in love with the ethos of Marchmont as well.”

Ebba Goring, SGT Chief Executive, said: “We believe that a thriving silversmithing sector will make a valuable contribution to Scotland’s worldwide reputation as a centre for culture, craft and creativity.

“The workshop will help strengthen and build on this reputation by providing a national home for silversmithing.

