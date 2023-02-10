Councils have a statutory obligation to offer temporary accommodation when they assess a person or household as unintentionally homeless. Most councils meet this obligation all of the time.

But in 2021/22 there were 725 instances where there was failure to provide temporary accommodation, of which Edinburgh accounted for 695.

In 2020/21 there was a failure to accommodate in 595 cases.

Now the housing regulator has warned of an "emerging risk of systematic failure" in local authority homelessness services as some councils are finding it increasingly difficult to meet the challenges of providing services for those who are homeless and meet their statutory duties.

And it said tackling the challenges may need to be a "principal priority" for the coming period for the Scottish Government, councils and others working to meet the needs of people who are homeless.

Some housing campaigners fear that the number failing to offer temporary accommodation is far higher as it only applies to those that meet the councils' criteria of being unintentionally homeless.

There are concerns that people rejected end up on the street, or sofa surfing, where people stay with friends. Housing campaigners have said that in Edinburgh where property is at a premium, individuals and families were being offered accommodation as far away as Leicester and Newcastle.

In Fife there have been 20 cases where there was a failure to accommodate homeless, while there were ten on Orkney. Other local authorities with cases in 2021/22 Angus, Glasgow City and South Lanarkshire.

In November 2012, the Scottish Parliament approved the Homelessness (Abolition of Priority Need Test) (Scotland) Order 2012 which meant that from December 31, 2012, all unintentionally homeless households were entitled to settled accommodation. They can remain in temporary accommodation until a suitable permanent offer is made.

The Scottish Housing Regulator has said there was a "clear sense" that at least some councils are reaching the limits of their capacity to respond effectively to the demands from people applying for help, the range of policy and statutory requirements they must meet and impacts from the wider economic context. Some councils have spoken about a “crisis” in accessing accommodation, and that the current situation is “beyond the normal”.

"There is evidence of increasing, and more widespread, breaches of statutory duties around the provision of temporary accommodation, and that some households with particular equality characteristics do not always receive a service that meets their specific needs," the regulator said.

"There is considerable pressure on councils in the provision of homelessness services, and there are actions councils should and can take to respond to these challenges and to meet their statutory obligations; however, for some there is an emerging risk of systemic failure.

"It is in this context that the Scottish Government may need to consider what further urgent measures it can take to support councils to respond to the immediate challenges they face in delivering services for people who are homeless."

They warned that in its converations with councils they know that for some the funds available within existing budgets to resource temporary accommodation is "very limited".

Advice agencies have warned that they sometimes see people who are homeless who tell them they have been advised by some councils to try other housing alternatives before applying for temporary, and then permanent, accommodation through the homelessness route.

Alternatives suggested can include applying directly to a registered social landlord or in the private rented sector, before coming back to the council once those options are exhausted. Advice agencies have told the regulator that this can occur even when the applicant is statutory homeless. This is often referred to as ‘gatekeeping’ and is a practice that the regulator says is "not consistent with statutory requirements".

The number of applications received by councils during 2021/22 from households looking for help with homelessness rose by 4% on the previous year to 35,230.

And there were in 2020 4,345 households with children in temporary accommodation, a rise of 20% over the two years since 2020.

The regulator said: "From our structured conversations and engagements with councils, we know that some are considering whether they need to increase the supply of temporary accommodation, how this can be achieved, and the opportunities and barriers to doing so. "Other councils report shortages in particular types of temporary accommodation, such as one bedroom properties. Advice agencies told us that they do not expect this position to change anytime soon because of a continuing shortage of both temporary and permanent accommodation, and that this is particularly the case in some council areas more than others."

Shelter Scotland director, Alison Watson, said: “The Scottish Government know how to fix homelessness and the wider housing emergency in Scotland.

"Over the years they have been presented with endless evidence and testimony that investing in social housing ends homelessness, tackles child poverty and is crucial in fighting the housing emergency. Yet, they are choosing to look the other way as thousands of families continue to struggle.

“If ever there was a clearer message from the sector that the time to act is now, this is it. The Scottish Government must recognise that its choices to ignore the housing emergency will have devasting consequences for the fight against homelessness.”

As of March 31, 2021, 178,260 applications were recorded on local authority or common housing register housing lists, an 8% increase on the 164,946 applications in 2020, with the figure in the regulator saying the rise was likely to have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021/22 social landlords let a total of 53,000 homes.

In its third quarter of 2022 market report, the private rented sector (PRS) letting agent Citylets reports that average available stock levels in Scotland fell to historic lows even after taking account of seasonal fluctuations. Citylets also expected further demand to be put on the PRS with would-be buyers being priced out of house purchases by higher mortgage rates. These pressures contributed to rising rents across Scotland, according to the regulator.

The Scottish Government has introduced emergency legislation in response to the cost of living crisis which has frozen rent levels in the private rented sector until the end of March 2023 and will cap increases at 3% from April 2023.

Jane Meagher, Edinburgh council's housing, homelessness and fair work convener said: “We face unique housing challenges in Edinburgh. With demand for temporary accommodation increasing 34% in just two years in the capital, at significant cost to the council, our ability to source temporary accommodation at scale is under pressure.

"I deeply regret that any household should be faced with homelessness, and we’re doing everything we can to tackle this. Thankfully, homelessness figures in Edinburgh remain lower than pre-pandemic levels but there is clearly more to be done. Our Rapid Rehousing Transition Plan sets out the work we are doing focusing on four key objectives: prevent homelessness in the first place, that temporary accommodation will meet the needs of the households, supporting people to access settled accommodation as quickly as possible and reducing rough sleeping in the city."

A Scottish Government spokesman said:" The Scottish Government is clear that every local authority in Scotland has the legal duty to provide accommodation for anyone facing homelessness and it is unacceptable that anyone is turned away when they need help.

"We know the pressure on temporary accommodation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a backlog for local authorities. To help ease this pressure we are working with local authorities to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation. The Housing Secretary has written to the councils where this issue is most acute to discuss how it can be addressed – the first of these meetings will take place shortly. We have also commissioned an action plan from experts in the sector to inform this work.

"We are providing £100 million to transform the homelessness system and providing local authorities with £30.5 million for their work to prevent and respond to homelessness.”