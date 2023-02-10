Alexander Allan, 43, was found seriously injured at a property on Ivanhoe, a road in East Kilbride, shortly after 7.05pm on Tuesday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police Scotland said a murder investigation is being led by officers from the force’s Major Investigations Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham McCreadie said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and remain at an early stage.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV from the area which may assist.

“I would urge anyone with information which may assist our investigation to call police on 101, quoting reference 0460 of 7 February, 2023.”