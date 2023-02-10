Miriam Payne rowed single-handedly across the Atlantic Ocean, crossing 3,000 miles of water with only her own strength to power her.

After three years of training and 59 days, 16 hours and 13 mins of solo rowing, the 23-year-old touched land on Friday morning in the Caribbean.

The athlete was taking part in Atlantic Rowing Challenge, and broke the record for fasted solo female rower.

Setting off from the Canary Islands off the West Coast of Africa on12 December 2022, she rowed for two straight months and spent Christmas and New Year on her own at sea.

Known as the ‘world’s toughest row’, the Atlantic Challenge is one of the most demanding endurance events on the planet.

Ms Payne was only one of six to take on the challenge solo, out of 43 crews in total from across the globe taking on this year's race.

Originally from Market Weighton in Yorkshire, the rower acquired a taste for Scotland’s other national drink due to her Scottish-born Mum and her time at Glasgow University.

Once the challenge began, Miriam could not accept any repairs, food or extra water. Everything required for the trip needed to be packed onto her boat - including her cans of Scotland;s other national drink.

Ms Payne set off on the world's toughest row to fundraise for two charities; ’Wellbeing of Woman’ and ‘Hull and East Yorkshire Mind’.

Donations to these organisations can be made here.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at Irn-Bru makers, AG Barr, was among those to congratulate the adventurer, saying: “A huge congratulations to Miriam on completing this intense 3000-mile journey. It was phenomenal to see a can of IRN-BRU being enjoyed in such a remote location, miles from anywhere, and we're pleased it could help to power her through.”

“We will ensure she has a stocked fridge of IRN-BRU for her arrival home.”