Final-year students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s Contemporary Performance Practice programme will take to the stage for two days this month at the city’s Tramway theatre and events space.

The festival – named Into the New - will see seven separate performances between February 17 and 18.

Premieres “rich in fresh, creative energy” will be presented over two days, and conclude with with a DJ session at Tramway featuring Junglehussi.

Dr Vânia Gala, Interim Head of Contemporary Performance Practice, said: “Into the New is a festival of experimental contemporary performance – using a range of approaches including somacoustics, meditation and artificial intelligence – that will explore themes such as our compulsion to perform, coloniality, social justice and our complex relationship with technology.”

Into the New 2023

Together These Pieces of Us by Shona Powell McKay

Gaia! And The Realm of Possibilities... by Gaia R. Silvan

of those who have been disappeared by Margot Conde Arenas

Being. Decoupled by Sam Vaherlehto

And for thy peace, by Gracie Richmond (pictured, above)

In My Dreams by Anne Kjær

Conversations with Eve by Bishop May Down