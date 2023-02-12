The Herald on Sunday can reveal that the numbers forced to live on the streets for three months before making a homeless application has soared by nearly 30% in just six months.

Housing campaigners have registered anger at the numbers rough sleeping for long periods of time - which have shot up from 499 and January to March, 2022 to 641 in July to September.

It is feared the numbers are much higher because not all people who sleep rough present to council.

There is concern that during the pandemic there were enormous efforts to get people off the streets and put into temporary accommodation with the Scottish Government stating that the number of rough sleepers had been cut drastically.

The Scottish Government's directorate for housing and social justice told campaigners in the spring of 2021 in a letter that there had been 26 sleeping rough in January, 2021 and this had been further cut to just 11 in March.

The letter, seen by the Herald on Sunday, stated that the Scottish Government obtained the information by speaking to front-line service providers on a weekly basis.

There is now concern that the most vulnerable in Scotland are being forced onto the streets in their hundreds.

It comes as the housing regulator warned of an "emerging risk of systematic failure" in local authority homelessness services as some councils are finding it increasingly difficult to meet the challenges of providing services for those who are homeless and meet their statutory duties.

It said tackling the challenges may need to be a "principal priority" for the coming period for the Scottish Government, councils and others working to meet the needs of people who are homeless.

Cases of Scots councils failing to meet their legal duty to accommodate Scotland's homeless have soared by 20% in a year.

Councils have a statutory obligation to offer temporary accommodation when they assess a person or household as unintentionally homeless. Most councils meet this obligation all of the time.

But in 2021/22 there were 725 instances where there was failure to provide temporary accommodation, of which Edinburgh accounted for 695.

In 2020/21 there was a failure to accommodate in 595 cases.

Some housing campaigners fear that the number failing to offer temporary accommodation is far higher as it only applies to those that meet the councils' criteria of being unintentionally homeless.

There are concerns that people rejected end up on the street, or sofa surfing, where people stay with friends. Housing campaigners have said that in Edinburgh where property is at a premium, individuals and families were being offered accommodation as far away as Leicester and Newcastle.

It comes nearly five years after Nicola Sturgeon launched an action plan to end homelessness and rough sleeping.

She said in the launch: "In our work to build a Scotland where people are treated with fairness, dignity and respect, there is no place for homelessness or rough sleeping."

She said the Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Action Group was to identify actions needed to achieve these ambitions and that £50m was pledged to support homelessness prevention over the next five years.

The Scottish Tenants Organisation (STO) said that the rise of rough sleeping was "scandalous".

"It is remarkable that during the pandemic the Scottish Government claimed that there were only 11 rough sleepers on the streets of Scotland and yet for the six month period between 1st April 2022 and 30th September 2022 there were 1,184 rough sleepers in Scotland which represents a high six percent of the total homeless applications made.

"This represents a continual increase in rough sleeping in Scotland and amounts to an abject failure of the Scottish Government in eradicating rough sleeping from the streets of Scotland.

"It means that the much heralded Housing First Policy has failed miserably in that the promise to get all rough sleepers into permanent homes with wrap around services for drug and alcohol addiction and secure mental health care services for them has not happened as forecast."

Aditi Jehangir, secretary for tenants' group Living Rent said: "The increase in people forced to live on the streets is an embarrassment to Scotland and should illustrate how badly the cost of living crisis is hitting us. Scotland has the resources to stop this: no one should be forced to live on the streets.

"Nearly 29,000 people are homeless in Scotland today also show the broader failure of our housing system to provide housing for those in need. We need stronger protections against eviction and greater support to stay put.

"Our social housing stock is not enough to provide for the demand and rents in the private sector are just unaffordable for too many. With thousands in temporary accommodation joining the 150,000 already on housing waiting lists, the government needs to take immediate steps to alleviate the housing crisis, not cut the social housing budget by 16%. Housing should be a right not a luxury and the Scottish government has it within its powers to build more social homes and help end homelessness. But with cuts to social housing funding the government is turning the crisis into a disaster."

In November 2012, the Scottish Parliament approved the Homelessness (Abolition of Priority Need Test) (Scotland) Order 2012 which meant that from December 31, 2012, all unintentionally homeless households were entitled to settled accommodation. They can remain in temporary accommodation until a suitable permanent offer is made.

The Scottish Housing Regulator has said there was a "clear sense" that at least some councils are reaching the limits of their capacity to respond effectively to the demands from people applying for help, the range of policy and statutory requirements they must meet and impacts from the wider economic context. Some councils have spoken about a “crisis” in accessing accommodation, and that the current situation is “beyond the normal”.

One 34-year-old former receptionist, who prefers to remain anonymous, told of the difficulty of getting temporary accommodation in Edinburgh and says she resorted to sofa surfing.

She said that after a marriage break-up as a result of threats she had spent three nights sleeping in an outdoor shed in the summer of last year while she asked for rehousing. She said she was told that she might be considered intentionally homeless because there were questions around why the threats had not been reported to the police.

She moved to Dumfries and Galloway, where she is now renting a room with a friend and is now seeking work.

She said: "I got no help and really I just needed to find something, anything until I could sort my life out. I would say I was lucky that what happened to me was in the summer. I don't know where I would have been living in a garden shed in the winter.

"I am at a loss as to why I or anyone who make themselves intentionally homeless but I had to find something and all I can say is thank god for friends."

Advice agencies have warned that they sometimes see people who are homeless who tell them they have been advised by some councils to try other housing alternatives before applying for temporary, and then permanent, accommodation through the homelessness route. Alternatives suggested can include applying directly to a registered social landlord or in the private rented sector, before coming back to the council once those options are exhausted. Advice agencies have told the regulator that this can occur even when the applicant is statutory homeless. This is often referred to as ‘gatekeeping’ and is a practice that the regulator says is "not consistent with statutory requirements".

Sean Clerkin, campaign co-ordinator for the STO said: "We are faced with a homelessness disaster and only the building of tens of thousands of social rented homes and the compulsory purchase and refurbishing of thousands of empty homes across Scotland can solve the the homelessness disaster in Scotland."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "Official statistics show that the number of people sleeping rough remains at pre-pandemic levels. We remain committed to spending making more than £3.5 billion available for the delivery of affordable housing during this Parliament.

"No one in Scotland is forced to sleep rough. The benefit of having strong homelessness rights in Scotland is that if you are made homeless, or at risk of being homeless, you can get support and temporary accommodation from your local councils. That is why we encourage people to access their rights and make such an application to their council so they can receive that help available.

"We remain concerned at the findings of the Scottish Housing Regulator’s recent report. Every local authority in Scotland has the legal duty to provide accommodation for anyone facing homelessness and it is unacceptable that anyone is turned away when they need help. We know the pressure on temporary accommodation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and to help ease this pressure we are working with local authorities to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation."