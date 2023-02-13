The Insolvency Service, an executive agency of the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, said that Thomas Whyte, 75, from Carluke applied for the £50,000 Bounce Back Loan in May 2020 for non-trading Fortress Restructuring Ltd and then withdrew the money before the firm was wound up.

The investigators say that Mr Whyte applied for the money stating that it had a turnover of £250,000.

But in October, 2020, representatives of Fortress advised the Insolvency Service that it had not trading address, had never traded and was not currently trading.

Mr Whyte's son, Craig Whyte, the former Rangers owner, was banned from being a company director for 15 years in 2014.

He was handed the maximum ban possible after a judge heard his conduct in dealing with Rangers was "shocking and reprehensible".

Mr Whyte took Rangers into administration in February 2012 over an unpaid tax bill of £9m.

And were consigned to liquidation in the June of that year – 13 months after he took over the club.

Craig Whyte received a seven-year ban as a director in 2000, a fact that did not emerge in the public domain until after he bought a majority stake in Rangers from Sir David Murray’s company for £1 in May 2011.

Adverts for Fortress Restructuring stated it can help people avoid liquidation and liquidators and how to eliminate debt.

Its website stated, before it became unavailable, said: "We put together innovative restructuring plans and help directors and owners avoid the negative consequences of liquidation or administration.

"We offer 100% legal methods to write off all your business debt and start again."

Thomas Whyte was the sole director and shareholder of Fortress Restructuring Ltd until it was wound up following an Insolvency Service investigation in February 2021.

Investigators found that up to the end of April 2019, accounts filed with Companies House showed that Fortress Restructuring Ltd was dormant, and the company’s only asset was £100 share capital.

They found that on the day Mr Whyte applied for the loan, the company had just £203 in its bank account, and less than £1,000 had been received into it over the preceding year.

The Secretary of State for Business petitioned for the company to be wound up in the public interest.

Mr Whyte denied that he had received the petition until late February, although investigators say that he acknowledged receipt of the email on 5 February 2021, and between 5 and 16 February the balance on the company bank account reduced from £28,150 to a little over £1,590 with payments made to Whyte, the company accountant and others.

The Insolvency Service said that the business secretary accepted a disqualification undertaking from Mr Whyte on February 7 after he did not dispute he had applied for a Bounce Back Loan for his company to which it was not entitled, and had disposed of substantial funds when he knew, or ought to have known, the company was being wound up.

His ban begins on February 28 and lasts for 10 years. It prevents him from directly or indirectly becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.

The Insolvency Service investigation did not find evidence that warranted any disqualification action against any other individuals in relation to Fortress Restructuring Ltd.

The company’s liquidator has recovered £37,500 from Mr Whyte towards the £50,000 owed.

Rob Clarke, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: "Bounce Back Loans were for trading companies adversely affected by the pandemic and to be spent on legitimate business expenses.

“The fact that Fortress had filed dormant accounts, and only £949 had passed through its bank account should have made it abundantly clear to Thomas Whyte that his company was not entitled to a £50,000 loan, yet he took it anyway and used the majority of that money for his own benefit.

“We thank the liquidator for their efforts which have seen £37,500 recovered, and repeat that we will not hesitate to take action against directors who have abused Covid-19 financial support in this manner.”

Craig Whyte was cited when he received his directorship ban for causing the club to enter into an agreement to “effectively fund the purchase of its own shares”; for conducting the club’s affairs without reference to other board directors, “preventing RFC from being subject to proper corporate governance”; and causing the club to fail to comply with its tax obligations.

Craig Whyte’s actions in another of his firms, Tixway UK, were also taken into account by the court, which heard he failed to “maintain or preserve adequate accounting records, or if records were maintained, he failed to co-operate with requests to deliver them up”.

Sir David Murray sold the club to Whyte on the understanding that he would pay off bank debts of about £18m – but the money came from selling off future season ticket sales.

Fortress Restructuring in its website promotion talked about defeating the "tax monster".

It advised: "Yes, HMRC [HM Revenue and Customs] debt can be written off. You will have to go through a formal insolvency process like liquidation. Alternatively you can use one of our services to have your debt written off while continuing with your business and protecting your assets."

In a Q and A asking if you can go to jail for not paying the taxman, it says: " No, provided you have not done anything fraudulent like filing a false return HMRC are a normal creditor like anyone else you owe money to. You should not be intimidated by HMRC.

