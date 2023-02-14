Balfour Beatty has been awarded the contract for the project with main works on site expected to get underway from early summer.

It will involve replacing an 80-metre section of the Category A listed structure.

Kincardine Bridge’s southern piled viaduct will be replaced with a completely new reinforced concrete structure. Construction is expected to take two years.

Transport Scotland had originally planned to to start work on the project in the summer of 2021.

The southern piled viaduct has been supported by a steel propping system since 1992.

Transport Scotland said the replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure the Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route.

They said disruption to road users will be minimised during the project by diverting traffic along a temporary two-lane bridge, to be constructed alongside the old viaduct. This temporary bridge will also provide access for pedestrians.

Transport Scotland said that oncecomplete, the new viaduct will be similar in appearance to adjacent spans on the original bridge, with lamp posts and parapets from the demolished viaduct reinstated on the new structure.

Transport Scotland’s operating company for the south east of Scotland, BEAR Scotland is managing the project.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Now that the contractor has been confirmed, we’re looking forward to this significant project getting underway. We will work with Balfour Beatty to ensure the new viaduct is in keeping with the rest of the structure, to keep the trunk road open during construction, and to mitigate the impact on the surrounding environment.”

The Kincardine Bridge was opened to traffic in 1936 and operated as a ‘swing bridge’ until 1987.

The bridge, which received Category A listed status in 2005, comprises of a series of spans of various forms of construction supported on reinforced concrete piers. The central swing span is flanked by multiple spans to the north and south with an 80m long piled viaduct at the southern end.

In parallel with the routine maintenance of the bridge a phased programme of refurbishment works, which includes the replacement of the southern piled viaduct, is currently being undertaken by Transport Scotland.

With the Kincardine Bridge designated as a Category A listed structure, the design team has been liaising closely with Historic Environment Scotland and Falkirk Council.

Graeme Dickie, director of operations at Balfour Beatty said: “The replacement of the Kincardine Bridge southern piled viaduct is an important project, one which will ensure the long-term future use of the bridge.

“Throughout our works, we will remain focused on reducing our impact on the environment by reusing materials from the existing structure wherever possible, whilst also minimising disruption to the travelling public and local communities.”