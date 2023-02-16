Shirley Breeze, who had severe learning disabilities, as well as being diagnosed with epilepsy and dyspraxia was in the care of the church-founded charity Ark Housing Association Limited when the incident happened at her home address in Cowdenbeath, Fife.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard how the 64-year-old was given the marshmallow – which was an unsuitable food item for her prescribed diet – by one of the company’s support workers on 30 November 2019.

According to the Health and Safety Executive, Ms Breeze began to choke soon afterwards and although the support worker correctly followed first aid procedures, was unable to dislodge the marshmallow.

The support worker carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until paramedics arrived to provide additional emergency assistance. Paramedics were successful in removing the marshmallow, but Miss Breeze then suffered two cardiac arrests and a seizure, which led to her being placed in an induced coma. She passed away on December 2, 2019.

The HSE said their investigation found that Ms Breeze had been the subject of an assessment by Speech and Language Therapy following a prior choking incident.

It was advised that she be placed on ‘a Texture Type E (soft) diet’.

The HSE said there was evidence that requirements of her Type E diet were not known, understood, or implemented by all of her support workers.

HSE said Ark Housing Association Limited failed to provide support workers with adequate training to ensure that all aspects of a Type E diet, now known as an IDDSI Level 6 diet, were understood and followed.

Ark Housing Association Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

Speaking after the case HM Inspector, Kerry Cringan said “This was a tragic and deeply upsetting incident for all involved, particularly the team who had cared for Miss Breeze for many years.

“Ark Housing Association Ltd had identified the risk of choking and had taken steps to ensure the care plan reflected this risk.

“However, they failed to provide support workers with adequate training so that they understood the foods textures that would pose a challenge for Miss Breeze.

"This failing ultimately led to the death of a vulnerable person.”

Ark is one of Scotland’s oldest housing and care organisations.

It was established in Edinburgh on February 9, 1977 by a small group of parishioners from Morningside Baptist Church led by Re Peter Bowes.

The founders were responding to the needs of one parishioner with learning difficulties, who wanted to live in a house with support, in their own community.

Their stated aim was "to provide the best possible accommodation at the most economical cost, without creating surroundings which were institutional in either appearance or atmosphere". It had a target of providing 200 places within the first two years.

As of 2020, it employed more than 900 people – providing care, support and housing for adults with complex and enduring needs and their families, as well as general needs housing, across Scotland.

A spokesman for Ark Housing Association said when the case first surfaced: “This was a tragic accident which cost the life of someone we had looked after for 20 years.

“We immediately identified where we had failed Shirley and took full responsibility for this tragic accident.

“Over the past three years we have worked tirelessly to develop the most robust approach to training and support for our staff teams in this area.

“We hope those actions, and our work with a number of other agencies in our sector, can play an important role in preventing any repeat of this awful incident.”